Wang Yi urges Iran to start talks with the US as soon as possible

China has again pushed for diplomacy, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi telling Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi in a phone call on Tuesday that all sides should use every available opening to begin peace negotiations as quickly as possible, according to a statement from Beijing.

During the conversation, Wang said dialogue remained preferable to warfare and stressed that every flashpoint should be handled through negotiation rather than force.

Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that Araqchi replied by saying Tehran expected members of the UN Security Council, especially China and Russia, to stop the United States from, in his words, continuing to abuse the Council. He also called on them to take a firm stand in condemning what he described as aggression by the United States and the “Zionist regime” of Israel.