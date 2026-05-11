Thai Investor Sentiment Holds Firm as Stimulus Hopes Counter Global Risks

Market confidence remains steady for the next quarter as government economic measures and capital inflows offset anxieties over geopolitical conflict.

Investor confidence in the Thai capital market is set to remain on a steady footing over the next three months, as the promise of government stimulus packages successfully balances deepening concerns over global geopolitical stability.

According to the latest FETCO Investor Confidence Index (ICI), which tracks sentiment for July 2026, the market remains firmly in the "Neutral" zone with a reading of 114.16.

While domestic retail and institutional appetite showed signs of cooling, a significant surge in foreign interest has provided a vital floor for the market.

The ‘Bullish’ Foreign Factor

The most striking revelation from the April survey was the sharp divergence between local and international players. Foreign investor confidence jumped by a remarkable 33.3%, propelled into the "Bullish" (hot) category.

This international optimism appears to be driven by anticipated capital inflows and a perceived resilience in the Thai market compared to other emerging peers.

In contrast, domestic retail investors and local institutional funds saw their confidence levels moderate, though they remain within the neutral band. Despite this softening, the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO) noted that the overall outlook is one of stability rather than retreat.

