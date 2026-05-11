Thai Investor Sentiment Holds Firm as Stimulus Hopes Counter Global Risks

Market confidence remains steady for the next quarter as government economic measures and capital inflows offset anxieties over geopolitical conflict.
Investor confidence in the Thai capital market is set to remain on a steady footing over the next three months, as the promise of government stimulus packages successfully balances deepening concerns over global geopolitical stability.
According to the latest FETCO Investor Confidence Index (ICI), which tracks sentiment for July 2026, the market remains firmly in the "Neutral" zone with a reading of 114.16.
While domestic retail and institutional appetite showed signs of cooling, a significant surge in foreign interest has provided a vital floor for the market.
The ‘Bullish’ Foreign Factor
The most striking revelation from the April survey was the sharp divergence between local and international players. Foreign investor confidence jumped by a remarkable 33.3%, propelled into the "Bullish" (hot) category.
This international optimism appears to be driven by anticipated capital inflows and a perceived resilience in the Thai market compared to other emerging peers.
In contrast, domestic retail investors and local institutional funds saw their confidence levels moderate, though they remain within the neutral band. Despite this softening, the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO) noted that the overall outlook is one of stability rather than retreat.
Policy Boosters vs Geopolitical Headwinds
Kobsak Pootrakool, Chairman of FETCO, noted that investors currently view state-led economic interventions as the single most influential factor supporting the market.
The government’s commitment to accelerating budget disbursements and rolling out stimulus measures has provided a necessary psychological boost.
However, the path ahead is fraught with complexity. The survey identified three primary "drags" on sentiment:
Geopolitical Strife: Unresolved tensions, particularly in the Middle East, remain the chief concern for market participants.
Trade Barriers: Renewed anxieties over global trade wars continue to weigh on export-heavy sectors.
Fiscal Discipline: Growing scrutiny over the government’s long-term spending plans has introduced a layer of caution regarding national debt and fiscal health.
In terms of sectoral preference, Petrochemicals and Chemicals (PETRO) have emerged as the "most attractive" category for investors looking toward the third quarter.
Conversely, the Fashion sector has fallen out of favour, ranked as the least appealing industry amidst shifting consumer trends and global competition.
The SET Index closed April at 1,493.69, a 3.15% monthly gain, but the latter half of the month was marked by volatility. Moving forward, the market is bracing for a series of external catalysts.
Key amongst these is the direction of US monetary policy under the Federal Reserve’s new leadership and the European Central Bank’s stance on interest rates. Domestically, the financial community is on high alert for the MSCI May 2026 review, amid fears that a potential reduction in Thai equity weightings could trigger significant fund outflows.