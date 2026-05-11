Thailand inflation may hit 4-5% as energy costs warrant loan decree

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said at Government House on Monday (May 11, 2026), in response to the People’s Party’s petition to the Constitutional Court over THB200 billion in borrowing for the energy transition under the THB400 billion emergency borrowing decree, and objections that the plan did not meet the criteria for urgent necessity or a crisis, that Thailand’s current economic situation was facing a complex crisis whose end could not yet be clearly predicted.

Ekniti said the main cause of the crisis was rising energy costs, with Thailand heavily reliant on imports of oil and natural gas.

The issue had also been raised for discussion at an ASEAN meeting because Thailand was among the countries that import energy and depend heavily on energy from outside the country.

Reliance on foreign energy has a direct effect on inflation.

The latest monthly inflation was 2.9% and was trending upwards, potentially reaching 4-5% under pressure from goods costs, affecting living costs and consumer goods prices.

Food prices in particular have already risen by nearly 10%, making it necessary for the government to prepare measures to cope with crises that may emerge in successive waves.