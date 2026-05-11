Thaioil warns market risks remain despite Q1 profit rise amid oil volatility

Risk of domestic demand volatility

Thaioil warned that domestic demand remained volatile, while limitations on refined oil exports during periods of high prices had caused opportunity losses. Export product distribution has been deferred, while prices are likely to decline.

The company has maintained high refinery utilisation to support Thailand’s energy security, but rising refined oil inventories may force a near-term cut in utilisation to maintain safety and keep inventories at an appropriate level.

Meanwhile, urgent crude procurement during the height of geopolitical tensions was necessary to ensure that refinery operations could continue at maximum capacity. As a result, some excess crude oil inventories may have to be sold at market prices that could be below procurement costs, potentially resulting in losses.

Turning to African crude instead of Middle Eastern oil

Thaioil is adjusting its crude oil import sources by relying more on supplies from Africa and the Americas, in order to reduce dependence on Middle Eastern oil and maintain the stability of Thailand’s domestic energy supply.

Pongpun explained that in April and May, the company increased crude oil imports from Africa to 39%, compared with almost no imports previously. Meanwhile, the share of imports from the Middle East fell to just 35%, down from as high as 91%. Imports from North and South America also rose to around 18%.

Sourcing oil from new regions has exposed the company to entirely different transport risks, while the refinery also needs to adjust its processes to accommodate these new types of crude, he noted.

The move reflects a wider trend across Asia, where refineries are seeking alternative energy sources after conflict in the Middle East disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated again as oil prices surged after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s proposal to end the conflict, raising concerns that disruption to key transport routes could continue.

Thaioil is currently maintaining production at a high level of around 300,000 barrels per day, above its official capacity of 275,000 barrels per day, to meet domestic demand.

However, weaker fuel consumption and export restrictions have led to a surplus of diesel and jet fuel inventories, putting pressure on storage space and margins. This has prompted the company to negotiate with the government for an easing of export restrictions to help clear the surplus.

Thaioil vows to maintain energy security

Thaioil reaffirmed that comprehensive supply chain management remained a core pillar of national energy security. The company aims to mitigate the impact on all stakeholders while ensuring uninterrupted oil procurement and operations despite elevated crude prices and higher procurement costs.

The impact is expected to become clearer in upcoming quarterly reviews. Continued uncertainty is likely to affect Thaioil’s operating performance throughout the second quarter and the second half of the year.

Future challenges will depend largely on global oil price movements and supply-demand dynamics. If geopolitical tensions ease and oil prices decline, Thaioil Group may face further pressure on operations and liquidity.

Thaioil reiterated its commitment to maintaining Thailand’s energy security and stability through transparent operations under strong corporate governance principles. The company will continue strengthening its risk management capabilities to navigate future volatility while maintaining an appropriate balance among all stakeholders, including shareholders.