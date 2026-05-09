Prime Minister takes full responsibility for energy crisis relief loan decree

On May 9, 2026, at Don Mueang Military Airport, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the media regarding the newly enacted Royal Decree granting the Ministry of Finance the authority to borrow money to address the impact of the energy crisis and facilitate the country's energy transition.
Anutin confirmed his responsibility for the Royal Decree, which was published in the Royal Gazette on the same day.
The decree empowers the Ministry of Finance to borrow a maximum of 400 billion baht to address the impact of the energy crisis, which has had a significant effect on citizens, farmers, and businesses.
This decree aims to ensure that the funds will be used effectively to alleviate the suffering of the people, particularly those affected by the surge in energy costs, while simultaneously supporting the transition to sustainable energy sources.
In his statement, Anutin emphasized the government's commitment to transparency, noting that the funds would go directly to the people, with no intermediaries involved.
"We will ensure that every baht borrowed is used for its intended purpose: to assist citizens and mitigate the challenges they are facing. There will be no middleman, and everything will be directed straight to those who need it most," Anutin declared.
When questioned about possible legal challenges regarding the decree and whether this might delay the implementation of the planned projects, Anutin reassured that the decree, having been signed by His Majesty the King and published in the Royal Gazette, was legally binding.
He further stated, "This is now my responsibility, whether good or bad, successful or not, I will be held accountable."
He explained that the decree was passed due to the ongoing energy crisis, which has caused severe disruptions to global energy markets, resulting in higher fuel prices.
These price hikes have significantly impacted the daily lives of the Thai people, especially the cost of living and business operations. Therefore, the government has implemented this urgent measure to support those affected.
The decree, which gives the Ministry of Finance the authority to borrow up to 400 billion baht, focuses on two primary goals:
Anutin also explained that the loan funds would be used to promote energy efficiency and support projects related to renewable energy, carbon credits, and environmental initiatives.
Specific projects include promoting the use of environmentally friendly vehicles, increasing renewable energy installations, and supporting the use of clean energy in households and businesses. The aim is to reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels while creating green jobs and supporting innovation in energy technology.
The funds will also be used to foster the development of local skills and training programs related to renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies.
"These initiatives will not only help us address the current crisis but also lay the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable energy future for Thailand," said Anutin.
Regarding the borrowing process, Anutin stated that the money would be loaned under strict oversight.
A special committee, chaired by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, will oversee the expenditure of the funds to ensure transparency and accountability. The committee will also be responsible for monitoring the progress of projects financed by the loan.
The royal decree outlines that the borrowed funds must be used exclusively for addressing the energy crisis and supporting the energy transition. The decree explicitly prohibits the use of funds for other purposes.
Anutin assured that the government would closely monitor and audit the spending, with regular reports to be submitted to the Cabinet.
The Royal Decree's announcement comes amid escalating energy prices due to the global crisis in the Middle East, which has significantly impacted the cost of energy and other essential commodities.
Anutin expressed confidence that this decree, which has the full support of the Cabinet, would provide the necessary resources to address the urgent energy challenges facing the nation.
"We will not rest until we’ve alleviated the burdens on our people and secured a sustainable energy future," Anutin said.