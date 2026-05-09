Prime Minister takes full responsibility for energy crisis relief loan decree

On May 9, 2026, at Don Mueang Military Airport, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the media regarding the newly enacted Royal Decree granting the Ministry of Finance the authority to borrow money to address the impact of the energy crisis and facilitate the country's energy transition.

Anutin confirmed his responsibility for the Royal Decree, which was published in the Royal Gazette on the same day.

The decree empowers the Ministry of Finance to borrow a maximum of 400 billion baht to address the impact of the energy crisis, which has had a significant effect on citizens, farmers, and businesses.

This decree aims to ensure that the funds will be used effectively to alleviate the suffering of the people, particularly those affected by the surge in energy costs, while simultaneously supporting the transition to sustainable energy sources.

In his statement, Anutin emphasized the government's commitment to transparency, noting that the funds would go directly to the people, with no intermediaries involved.

"We will ensure that every baht borrowed is used for its intended purpose: to assist citizens and mitigate the challenges they are facing. There will be no middleman, and everything will be directed straight to those who need it most," Anutin declared.