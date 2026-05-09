Foreign minister concerned over Chinese man’s weapons cache, may review visa-free stay

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has expressed concern over reports that a Chinese national was found in possession of war weapons, saying authorities must first wait for a clear investigation. He added that Thailand may discuss reducing the visa-free stay for Chinese tourists from 60 days to 30 days.

On May 8, 2026, at 5.45pm local time, Sihasak gave an interview in Tokyo, Japan, about the case in which police from Na Chom Thian Police Station in Chonburi arrested a Chinese man, with the investigation later leading to the discovery of a large cache of serious war weapons at his residence.

Sihasak said the case was worrying, but that he first needed to see the results of the investigation. He said it was even more concerning because the weapons were in the hands of a foreign national, and the purpose behind their possession remained unclear.

He said Thailand would need to review its immigration procedures to make them more effective, noting that Thailand is an open society that welcomes tourists and people who want to do business. However, he said the country must also be cautious about various visa categories, as some people may enter by claiming to be tourists under the 60-day visa-free scheme.

He said the Foreign Ministry was already examining the issue, and that the visa committee was proposing a reduction in visa-free stays from 60 days to 30 days. The authorities would also need to review whether each visa category was sufficiently strict.

Asked about speculation that the case could involve espionage, Sihasak said that was also worrying, but added that the mere possession of such weapons was already frightening enough.