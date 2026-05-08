Tourist police raid Chinese vertical series crew over work permits

The Facebook page Chiangmai Report reported that tourist police had raided a Chinese vertical film-series shoot in Hang Dong district on Friday (May 8, 2026), Chiang Mai province, detaining a producer and Chinese actors, eight people in all, who were allegedly filming without permission and without work permits.

Under the direction of the commander of Tourist Police Division 2 and the superintendent of Sub-Division 2, Tourist Police Division 2, an investigation team, together with officers from the sub-division, raided and arrested a group of Chinese nationals allegedly filming inside a house in Hang Dong district, Chiang Mai province.