Thailand and Vietnam Target $25bn Trade Milestone at ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung pledge to deepen economic ties and accelerate infrastructure investment in Cebu talks.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held high-level bilateral talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Le Minh Hung, on Friday, as both nations seek to cement their roles as Southeast Asia’s primary economic engines.
Meeting on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit at the Shangri-La Mactan, Anutin—who also serves as Minister of the Interior—congratulated Le Minh Hung on his recent appointment.
He reaffirmed that Vietnam is not only a close neighbour but also a "vital strategic ally" for Thailand.
The central theme of the discussion was the shared goal of reaching a bilateral trade value of $25 billion. Anutin highlighted that, amidst global instability, Southeast Asia has emerged as a "safe haven" for international investors.
"Tightening the economic bond between Thailand and Vietnam will ensure both countries remain competitive and capable of attracting high-quality global capital," the Prime Minister noted.
Aviation and Strategic Synergy
On the investment front, the Thai Prime Minister called for continued support for Thai enterprises operating in Vietnam. He specifically highlighted potential collaborations in the transport sector, including investment plans by the carrier VietJet Air to develop Thailand’s aviation infrastructure.
The two leaders agreed to finalise a comprehensive Action Plan to drive their "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." This framework is expected to be signed during the upcoming official visit of Vietnamese President To Lam to Thailand, which officials say will further align the two nations' economic policies.
Leadership in the Mekong
Recognising their status as the dominant economies in the Mekong sub-region, both Prime Ministers pledged to take a leading role in regional development.
To ensure this cooperation translates into results, the leaders have tasked their respective foreign ministers with drafting a roadmap for enhanced connectivity. The goal is to transform the Mekong sub-region into a more integrated hub for trade and infrastructure, securing long-term stability for the wider ASEAN community.