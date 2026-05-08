Thailand and Vietnam Target $25bn Trade Milestone at ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung pledge to deepen economic ties and accelerate infrastructure investment in Cebu talks.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held high-level bilateral talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Le Minh Hung, on Friday, as both nations seek to cement their roles as Southeast Asia’s primary economic engines.

Meeting on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit at the Shangri-La Mactan, Anutin—who also serves as Minister of the Interior—congratulated Le Minh Hung on his recent appointment.

He reaffirmed that Vietnam is not only a close neighbour but also a "vital strategic ally" for Thailand.

The central theme of the discussion was the shared goal of reaching a bilateral trade value of $25 billion. Anutin highlighted that, amidst global instability, Southeast Asia has emerged as a "safe haven" for international investors.