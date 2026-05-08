Israeli embassy warns citizens not to break Thai law

The Israeli embassy has warned its citizens not to violate Thai law after Phuket Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn ordered a tougher campaign to regulate tourist behaviour, with offenders facing prosecution, maximum penalties and possible revocation of their right to stay in the kingdom.





The move follows Phuket’s stricter tourism management policy, led by Governor Nirat, which aims to promote a higher-quality and more sustainable tourism image for the province.

The policy has now produced a concrete response, with foreign embassies beginning to cooperate by reminding their citizens to comply with Thai law.

Following the province’s policy of strict law enforcement and maximum penalties, the Israeli embassy in Thailand issued a public advisory to Israeli nationals travelling to Phuket and other parts of Thailand.