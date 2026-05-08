Israeli embassy warns citizens not to break Thai law

FRIDAY, MAY 08, 2026
Israeli embassy warns citizens not to break Thai law

Israel’s embassy urges its citizens in Phuket and across Thailand to obey Thai law as authorities step up enforcement

The Israeli embassy has warned its citizens not to violate Thai law after Phuket Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn ordered a tougher campaign to regulate tourist behaviour, with offenders facing prosecution, maximum penalties and possible revocation of their right to stay in the kingdom.

Israeli embassy warns citizens not to break Thai law

The move follows Phuket’s stricter tourism management policy, led by Governor Nirat, which aims to promote a higher-quality and more sustainable tourism image for the province.

The policy has now produced a concrete response, with foreign embassies beginning to cooperate by reminding their citizens to comply with Thai law.

Following the province’s policy of strict law enforcement and maximum penalties, the Israeli embassy in Thailand issued a public advisory to Israeli nationals travelling to Phuket and other parts of Thailand.

Israeli embassy warns citizens not to break Thai law

The embassy said a discussion held by Phuket government officials had decided to increase enforcement against foreigners in the province and urged citizens to “act according to the procedures and the laws of the place”.

The advisory outlined several enforcement measures:

  • Aggressive enforcement: Relevant authorities had been instructed to strictly enforce the law.
  • Maximum punishment: Lawbreakers could face the most serious penalties permitted under Thai law as a deterrent.
  • Increasing awareness: Authorities would focus on explaining local laws and regulations to tourists.
  • Cancellation of residence visas: In serious cases, authorities could seek cancellation of a foreigner’s right to remain in Thailand.
  • Driving without a licence: Authorities would apply a zero-tolerance approach, with offenders facing court proceedings without exception.

The Israeli embassy’s move was described as a successful example of cooperation between Phuket province and foreign representatives, helping promote quality tourism while sending a direct message to the target group that “Phuket is an open tourism city, but openness must come with respect for local culture and the rights of others”.
 

Israeli embassy warns citizens not to break Thai law

 

 

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