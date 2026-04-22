Israel at 78: Resilience, Innovation, and Enduring Partnerships

By Ambassador of Israel Dr Alona Fisher-Kamm
As Israel marks its 78th Independence Day, it is an opportunity to reflect on a journey of a relatively new state that represents one of the oldest nations in the world.
Since its establishment in 1948 as the homeland of the Jewish people and a democratic state, Israel has developed under conditions that would challenge any society. Yet it has endured, adapted, and contributed in ways that extend far beyond its borders.
Israel’s achievements are often discussed in economic or technological terms, but their deeper significance lies in their global impact. In a region marked by water scarcity, Israel became a pioneer in water management, developing technologies that allow communities to do more with less.
Innovations such as drip irrigation have transformed agriculture in arid regions worldwide, enabling farmers from Asia to Africa to increase yields while conserving resources.
In medicine, Israeli research has contributed to breakthroughs in diagnostics, digital health, and life-saving treatments. In high technology and cybersecurity, Israeli companies and research institutions play a central role in shaping the tools that underpin modern economies.
These contributions are not incidental. They reflect a national ethos shaped by scarcity and necessity: limited natural resources, geographic constraints, and constant security challenges have required creativity, efficiency, and collaboration.
The result is an innovative ecosystem whose benefits are shared globally. Israel’s success in this regard demonstrates how a small country, approximately 25 times smaller than Thailand, can generate solutions with worldwide relevance.
Equally significant is Israel’s democratic character. The preservation of a vibrant democracy under conditions of persistent external threat is neither obvious nor guaranteed.
Since its founding, Israel has faced wars, terrorism, and regional instability, often from actors that openly seek its destruction. Its geographic size leaves little margin for error; strategic miscalculations can carry immediate and profound consequences.
Despite this, Israel has maintained democratic institutions, an independent judiciary, a free press, and regular competitive elections.
This resilience is rooted in a strong civic culture and a commitment to pluralism, even amid deep internal debates. Israeli society is diverse religiously, ethnically, and politically and its democratic system reflects that complexity.
The ability to sustain democratic governance under such pressure is a central feature of Israel’s identity and a point of relevance for other nations navigating their own challenges.
Israel’s strategic decisions for peace are another defining element of its trajectory. The peace agreements with Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994) were not inevitable outcomes, but deliberate choices made by leaders of both sides willing to pursue stability and prosperity over conflict.
These agreements have endured for decades, including during periods of regional tension, underscoring the importance of long-term commitment to peace.
More recently, the Abraham Accords of 2020 marked a significant expansion of regional cooperation and partnership. These agreements opened new avenues for economic, technological, and cultural exchange.
Their importance is especially evident today, as Israel and some of its regional partners face shared threats. The Accords illustrate the potential of pragmatic cooperation in a complex and rapidly changing Middle East.
Beyond geopolitics and innovation, Israel’s relationships with countries around the world are grounded in human connections.
The relationship between Israel and Thailand, now spanning 72 years, is a notable example. Built on mutual respect and practical cooperation, it encompasses agriculture, technology, tourism, and, importantly, people-to-people ties.
Thai workers in Israel play a vital role in the agricultural sector, contributing significantly to food production and rural development in Israel. Yet, the knowledge, the skills and experience they acquire in Israel serve them and the Thai economy upon their return home.
Their presence in Israel is not only economically important but also socially meaningful, creating bonds between communities that might otherwise remain distant. Similarly, Israeli tourism in Thailand has grown steadily, reflecting both the appeal of Thailand as a destination and the openness of Thai society.
These exchanges are more than sources of income; they are bridges between cultures, fostering understanding and familiarity.
In recent years, shared challenges have further underscored the strength of this relationship. Moments of difficulty have highlighted the human dimension of bilateral ties, reminding both societies of their interconnectedness.
At 78, Israel’s story is still unfolding. It is a story of resilience under pressure, of innovation driven by necessity, and of a democratic system sustained in demanding circumstances. It is also a story of regional and global partnerships that continue to evolve.
For Thailand and Israel alike, the future of this relationship lies not only in expanding cooperation but also in deepening the human connections that have long defined it.