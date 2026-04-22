Israel at 78: Resilience, Innovation, and Enduring Partnerships

By Ambassador of Israel Dr Alona Fisher-Kamm

As Israel marks its 78th Independence Day, it is an opportunity to reflect on a journey of a relatively new state that represents one of the oldest nations in the world.

Since its establishment in 1948 as the homeland of the Jewish people and a democratic state, Israel has developed under conditions that would challenge any society. Yet it has endured, adapted, and contributed in ways that extend far beyond its borders.

Israel’s achievements are often discussed in economic or technological terms, but their deeper significance lies in their global impact. In a region marked by water scarcity, Israel became a pioneer in water management, developing technologies that allow communities to do more with less.

Innovations such as drip irrigation have transformed agriculture in arid regions worldwide, enabling farmers from Asia to Africa to increase yields while conserving resources.

In medicine, Israeli research has contributed to breakthroughs in diagnostics, digital health, and life-saving treatments. In high technology and cybersecurity, Israeli companies and research institutions play a central role in shaping the tools that underpin modern economies.

These contributions are not incidental. They reflect a national ethos shaped by scarcity and necessity: limited natural resources, geographic constraints, and constant security challenges have required creativity, efficiency, and collaboration.

The result is an innovative ecosystem whose benefits are shared globally. Israel’s success in this regard demonstrates how a small country, approximately 25 times smaller than Thailand, can generate solutions with worldwide relevance.

