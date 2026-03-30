Israel closes airspace until April 16, Thais urged to delay flight bookings

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv posted an update on Monday (March 30) under the heading “Warning for Thai nationals in Israel”, saying that Israeli authorities have announced the closure of the country’s airspace until April 16, 2026.

At present, only Israeli airlines EL AL and Arkia are operating flights to Thailand, and these are not regular scheduled services.

Thai nationals have been urged to delay purchasing air tickets on all airlines departing from Israel, whether Israeli or foreign carriers.

This applies to bookings made directly through airline websites as well as through online travel agents and accommodation-and-flight booking platforms. Those who have already bought tickets and later face cancellations or postponed flights may request a refund or wait for the next available flight once the reopening of the airspace is announced.

For those who urgently need to leave Israel, the embassy said it would help facilitate travel out through Jordan, although travellers would be responsible for the costs, which may be very high. Anyone wishing to do so is asked to send a WhatsApp message to +972 54 5501141. The embassy said requests would be considered in the order they are received.