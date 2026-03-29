Yemen’s Houthis launch first attack on Israel, signalling Iran alliance

The Houthis’ more direct role has raised the risk of a wider regional conflict, particularly given the group’s ability to strike long-range targets and disrupt shipping routes in the Red Sea and around the Arabian Peninsula.

Earlier, Iran’s Shia allies in Lebanon and Iraq had already entered the conflict following attacks on Tehran by the United States and Israel, while the Houthis have only now declared a direct role for the first time.

Across the wider region, tensions in the Middle East remain high, with reports of heavy attacks in Tehran, while an internet blackout in Iran has stretched into its fourth week.

At the same time, several cities in southern Lebanon have come under Israeli attack, forcing many residents to flee. Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a missile heading towards Riyadh, while Kuwait reported limited damage to its international airport from a drone strike.

After the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that led to the war in Gaza, the Houthis began attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea, saying the operations were intended to support Palestinians.

The group had also previously launched drones and missiles at Israel, prompting Israeli air strikes as well as US attacks on targets in Yemen.

However, those attacks stopped after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, brokered by the United States in October 2025.