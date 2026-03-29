Yemen’s Houthis launch first attack on Israel, signalling Iran alliance

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a long-range missile attack on Israel for the first time one month into the war, marking their first concrete entry into the conflict.
The attack took place on Saturday morning (March 28), triggering air-raid sirens in Beersheba and surrounding areas. The Israeli military said it successfully intercepted the missile fired from Yemen, and no injuries were reported.
The Houthis later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had targeted a key Israeli military base with long-range missiles.
The move came just one day after the group warned that it was prepared to intervene militarily if attacks on Iran continued or if the Red Sea was used as a base for further military operations.
A military spokesman for the group said it was ready to intervene directly if new allies joined the United States and Israel in acting against Iran. He also warned that the Houthis would not allow the Red Sea to be used for hostile operations against Iran or Muslim countries.
The group also signalled that it was prepared to escalate its response if attacks on Iran and its allied network continued to intensify, although it did not specify what form future operations might take.
The Houthis’ more direct role has raised the risk of a wider regional conflict, particularly given the group’s ability to strike long-range targets and disrupt shipping routes in the Red Sea and around the Arabian Peninsula.
Earlier, Iran’s Shia allies in Lebanon and Iraq had already entered the conflict following attacks on Tehran by the United States and Israel, while the Houthis have only now declared a direct role for the first time.
Across the wider region, tensions in the Middle East remain high, with reports of heavy attacks in Tehran, while an internet blackout in Iran has stretched into its fourth week.
At the same time, several cities in southern Lebanon have come under Israeli attack, forcing many residents to flee. Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a missile heading towards Riyadh, while Kuwait reported limited damage to its international airport from a drone strike.
After the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that led to the war in Gaza, the Houthis began attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea, saying the operations were intended to support Palestinians.
The group had also previously launched drones and missiles at Israel, prompting Israeli air strikes as well as US attacks on targets in Yemen.
However, those attacks stopped after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, brokered by the United States in October 2025.