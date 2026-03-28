Trump says Cuba could be next after US actions in Venezuela, Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Cuba could be the next target of US action, delivering the warning in a speech in Miami as he touted recent American moves against Venezuela and Iran.

Trump made the remark during an investment forum in Miami on March 27, saying “I built this great military... I said you’ll never have to use it. But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next, by the way. But pretend I didn’t say that.”





The threat came after dramatic US action in Venezuela earlier this year and amid a widening conflict involving Iran.

Nicolás Maduro was removed from power in January, while the war involving the United States and Iran has now entered its fifth week, with rising casualties and severe disruptions to regional energy supplies.

Cuba is already facing a severe economic and energy crisis. The island has been plunged deeper into hardship by the disruption of oil imports from Venezuela, which had been crucial for transport and electricity generation. The Washington Post separately reported that Cuba has turned to the Vatican for help as fuel shortages, blackouts and humanitarian strain worsen.

At the same time, contacts are under way between the United States and elements of Cuba’s leadership, suggesting Washington’s approach may still involve negotiation as well as pressure. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has acknowledged discussions aimed at avoiding a direct confrontation.

Trump’s latest remark is therefore likely to intensify anxiety around Cuba’s future, especially as the island remains caught between internal economic distress and rising geopolitical pressure from Washington. For now, however, no formal new US operation against Cuba has been announced.