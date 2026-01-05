Trump warns Colombia is next, says Cuba ‘ready to fall’

Trump signals he will press on, says Colombia is next target

Trump has sent fresh shockwaves across Latin America, using harsh language against Colombian President Gustavo Petro and signalling that Cuba is nearing a turning point, following the US operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

• Threat towards Colombia: Trump sharply criticised Petro’s policies, particularly on narcotics enforcement and cocaine exports. He argued Colombia’s current government has failed to control the problem and warned that “decisive” pressure could follow if the situation does not improve.



• Situation in Cuba: Trump said Cuba’s government is facing a crisis of confidence and severe economic problems, adding that “Cuba looks like it’s ready to fall,” signalling the US could intensify pressure in pursuit of political change on the island.



• Rising regional tensions: The remarks underlined Trump’s hardline foreign policy towards left-wing governments in South America, raising the risk that US–Latin America relations could return to peak levels of strain.



• Blunt attack on Colombia: Trump called Colombia a “sick” country and described Petro as a “sick man”, accusing him of being entangled with cocaine production and exports to the United States, and adding that “he’s not going to be doing it very long.”