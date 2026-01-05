US raid on Venezuela rattles markets, economists warn

Economists are warning that the United States’ military action in Venezuela could add to volatility in global financial markets, even if the direct impact on oil prices is likely to be limited.

Dr Amonthep Chawla, executive vice president and head of research at CIMB Thai Bank, said that setting aside politics, security and geopolitics and looking only at the economic channel, the fallout can be broken down into several distinct effects—some immediate and others that require monitoring over time.

Oil: limited downside shock, possible supply upside later

Venezuela holds some of the world’s largest crude reserves, but its oil exports have been constrained for years by existing measures and restrictions. At the same time, the global oil market in recent periods has been characterised by relatively ample supply, he said.

“As an economic factor alone, this does not look like something that would materially move global crude prices,” Amonthep said, arguing that high supply levels in the broader market mean the operation does not create a meaningful negative supply shock.

Looking ahead, he added, Venezuelan exports could even become easier after the latest developments—provided there are no new bans or additional restrictions. If that happens, global supply could increase further, which could in turn put downward pressure on crude prices rather than push them higher.