Vorapak Tanyawong, a former deputy finance minister, has offered an analysis of rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela, arguing that the latest developments should be understood through the lenses of energy, global finance and great-power rivalry, not “democracy” alone.

In a post on his Facebook page, Vorapak said foreign media reports overnight claimed the US government had launched an operation to detain Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and announced it would temporarily take control of Venezuela’s administration.

The reports, he wrote, cited allegations involving election fraud, narcotics trafficking and threats to US national security.

Vorapak said the economic and energy stakes are central to Washington’s calculus.

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but it argued that sanctions, mismanagement and a closed political system have constrained output for years.