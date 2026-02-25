Trump touts economic record in State of the Union, seeks reset ahead of midterms

Trump finished his speech just before 11 p.m. ET (0400 GMT), after more than an hour and 47 minutes - breaking the record he set last year for the longest presidential address to Congress.

Though he has focused much of his energies in office on foreign policy, the topic got little attention during the first 90 minutes of his speech.

Trump again claimed he "ended" eight wars, an exaggeration, and barely mentioned the Russia-Ukraine war, despite Tuesday marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Trump also did not offer more clarity regarding his plans for Iran, amid growing concern that he may be inching closer to a military conflict with Tehran.

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy," he said. "But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world's No. 1 sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon."

TRUMP, DEMOCRATS CLASH

When Trump turned to his favorite topic, immigration, he repeated the same rhetoric that animated his 2024 campaign, claiming undocumented migrants were responsible for a wave of violent crime despite studies showing that is not the case.

"You should be ashamed," he told Democrats, chastising them for refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security unless measures are taken to curb the aggressive tactics of immigration agents under Trump.

Opinion polls show a majority of Americans believe Trump's immigration crackdown has gone too far, after two U.S. citizens were shot dead by masked federal agents in Minneapolis.

As Trump praised his immigration enforcement, Democrat Ilhan Omar, who represents a Minneapolis U.S. House district, shouted in his direction, "You have killed Americans!"

Trump, who has falsely claimed for years that election fraud in the U.S. is rampant, also attacked Democrats for not supporting a voter identification requirement.

"They want to cheat," he said. Democrats argue that the Republican-backed legislation would impose unnecessary burdens on voters and suppress turnout.

Democratic U.S. Representative Al Green was removed from the House chamber for the second consecutive year after waving a sign at Trump that read: "Black people aren't apes." The message was a reference to a social media video Trump posted this month that included a clip depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes.

The White House eventually took down the video, and Trump said a staffer posted the video. The 79-year-old Green, who is Black, was also ejected last year after shouting at Trump during his address to Congress.

Other Democrats offered quieter messages of protest. U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda, a Hawaii Democrat, wore a white jacket emblazoned with words like "affordability" and "healthcare."

A number of Democratic women wore tags saying "release the files," a reference to the scandal surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. About a dozen Epstein accusers attended as guests of Democrats.

Befitting a former reality television star with a penchant for the dramatic, Trump bragged about all the "winning" the country was experiencing before introducing some other winners: the U.S. men's ice hockey team, which won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.