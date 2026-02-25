EEC Board Meeting Delayed Over Budget Concerns, Awaiting New Government

According to reports from the Government House, on February 25, 2026, around 9:40 AM, it was announced that the scheduled meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Board, originally set for 1:30 PM that day, would be canceled.
The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, was intended to follow up on the progress of key EEC projects, including the Laem Chabang Port development, U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City, the EECiti smart city plan on 15,000 rai of land, and the potential investment in global theme parks such as Disneyland.
A crucial agenda item was the discussion on the high-speed rail project connecting the three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao).
The cancellation of the meeting was primarily due to concerns raised by the Ministry of Finance regarding the potential impact of the discussions on budget commitments. As a result, the meeting was postponed indefinitely until an official government is in place to proceed with the review and decision-making processes.
Meanwhile, this morning, Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan held a meeting with Anan Phonimdang, Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), to discuss the issue of the high-speed rail contract revision, which the SRT board had reviewed on February 19, 2026.
The meeting included discussions on the amendment of the contract and was awaiting the Attorney General’s Office to draft the revised contract. Phiphat, in his capacity as the EEC Policy Board Chairman, reaffirmed that he disagreed with altering the agreement.