EEC Board Meeting Delayed Over Budget Concerns, Awaiting New Government

According to reports from the Government House, on February 25, 2026, around 9:40 AM, it was announced that the scheduled meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Board, originally set for 1:30 PM that day, would be canceled.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, was intended to follow up on the progress of key EEC projects, including the Laem Chabang Port development, U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City, the EECiti smart city plan on 15,000 rai of land, and the potential investment in global theme parks such as Disneyland.

A crucial agenda item was the discussion on the high-speed rail project connecting the three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao).