Russian man and Thai woman arrested in Chon Buri for alleged involvement in foreign call-centre fraud

A Russian man and a Thai woman have been arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly working for a foreign call-centre gang and withdrawing cash for the gang in the eastern coastal province.

Chon Buri police said Sergeikha, 35, and Sasiwimol, 20, were arrested on Tuesday under arrest warrants issued by the Chon Buri provincial court on February 23.

Both were charged with uploading false information into a computer system, public fraud, and allowing others to use their bank accounts.