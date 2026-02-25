Russian man and Thai woman arrested in Chon Buri for alleged involvement in foreign call-centre fraud

A Russian man and a Thai woman have been arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly working for a foreign call-centre gang and withdrawing cash for the gang in the eastern coastal province.
Chon Buri police said Sergeikha, 35, and Sasiwimol, 20, were arrested on Tuesday under arrest warrants issued by the Chon Buri provincial court on February 23.
Both were charged with uploading false information into a computer system, public fraud, and allowing others to use their bank accounts.
The Russian man was arrested at a condominium in Tambon Nong Prue in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, while Sasiwimol was arrested at a traditional massage shop in Tambon Na Jomthien of Chon Buri’s Sattahip district.
Police seized nine ATM cards, three mobile phones, and one notebook computer from the two suspects.
According to the police, the suspects posted false information to lure victims into transferring money to mule accounts they allegedly solicited. The two would then use the ATM cards to withdraw cash at tourist destination spots in Chon Buri.
Police allege the two suspects handled over one million baht from their victims.
They were taken to Nong Kham police station for legal action.