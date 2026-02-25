Prime Minister confirms Surin armory explosion was a technical accident, not sabotage

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, also Minister of the Interior, on Wednesday addressed the recent explosion at the Border Patrol Police Division 21 armory in Surin Province, confirming that it was not an act of sabotage, but rather a technical accident. He stated that the National Police Chief would provide further details on the incident.

However, the Prime Minister stressed that this event should prompt better control and oversight of weaponry storage to prevent similar incidents in the future. He also reassured the public that there was no connection between the explosion and the ongoing situation at the Thai-Cambodian border.

Regarding concerns from local residents about evacuation, the Prime Minister explained that the evacuation was due to safety precautions, as the armory was located nearby, and there was a risk of harm. He added that the evacuation followed the emergency plans that every provincial governor has already put in place, and assured that the situation is now under control.