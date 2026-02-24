Thai Army responds cautiously to Cambodia's grenade attack; UN human rights intervention planned

Gen Pana Claewplodtook, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, commented on the recent incident where Cambodian forces fired a 40mm grenade towards Thai territory in Si Sa Ket, confirming that Thai forces under Second Army have already been instructed to handle the situation. When asked if stronger measures were necessary, the Army Chief affirmed that escalation was not required.

Meanwhile, Army Chief of Staff Gen Chaiyapruek Duangprapat stated that a detailed investigation is underway. Initial reports indicate the grenade was fired 100 metres from the border, originating from Cambodian territory and near a Thai patrol point. The incident is believed to have been caused by a lack of discipline among the Cambodian troops.

When asked about formal protests to Cambodia, Gen Chaiyapruek confirmed that local actions had already been taken, while the Royal Thai Army is still considering further steps.