Thai Army responds cautiously to Cambodia's grenade attack; UN human rights intervention planned

Gen Pana Claewplodtook, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, commented on the recent incident where Cambodian forces fired a 40mm grenade towards Thai territory in Si Sa Ket, confirming that Thai forces under Second Army have already been instructed to handle the situation. When asked if stronger measures were necessary, the Army Chief affirmed that escalation was not required.
Meanwhile, Army Chief of Staff Gen Chaiyapruek Duangprapat stated that a detailed investigation is underway. Initial reports indicate the grenade was fired 100 metres from the border, originating from Cambodian territory and near a Thai patrol point. The incident is believed to have been caused by a lack of discipline among the Cambodian troops.
When asked about formal protests to Cambodia, Gen Chaiyapruek confirmed that local actions had already been taken, while the Royal Thai Army is still considering further steps.
The Army Chief of Staff also acknowledged that repeated incidents of this nature could lead to further problems. He stressed the need for measures to handle the situation calmly, noting that military action would be a last resort and that appropriate measures would be taken.
When pressed about the possibility of recurring clashes, Gen Chaiyapruek confirmed that the military would not allow the situation to escalate further and added that Thailand’s Foreign Ministry would engage with the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is currently attending the UN meeting.