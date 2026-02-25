EC certifies first 396 constituency MPs, certificates available from February 26

On February 25, 2026, at the Election Commission (EC) office, Narong Klanwarin, the EC Chairman, called a meeting to discuss the key agenda of certifying the results of the constituency MPs. The target was to certify at least 95% of the constituencies, or no fewer than 380 out of 400 districts.

Latest reports confirm that the EC meeting approved the certification of 396 constituency MPs. Those who have been certified will be able to collect their certificates at Room 201 of the EC office starting from February 26, 2026.

In the meeting, the EC’s Investigations and Inspections Department presented a report on the complaints being investigated, to determine how many more constituencies could be certified out of the remaining 400 districts. However, some districts and the 100 list MPs are still required to have a new election or recount as ordered by the EC.