Most voters unhappy with EC’s performance, suspect election fraud

Most voters surveyed were unhappy with the Election Commission’s (EC) handling of the February 8 general election, with many citing concerns about election fraud and a lack of transparency.

The survey was conducted by Suan Dusit University’s Suan Dusit Poll among 1,231 respondents nationwide from February 17–20.

It found that 59.77% of respondents were unhappy with the EC’s performance, while 67.99% said they were worried about election fraud and a lack of transparency.