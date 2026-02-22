Most voters unhappy with EC’s performance, suspect election fraud

Most voters surveyed were unhappy with the Election Commission’s (EC) handling of the February 8 general election, with many citing concerns about election fraud and a lack of transparency.
The survey was conducted by Suan Dusit University’s Suan Dusit Poll among 1,231 respondents nationwide from February 17–20.
It found that 59.77% of respondents were unhappy with the EC’s performance, while 67.99% said they were worried about election fraud and a lack of transparency.
The survey covered three areas:
Issues that concerned voters about casting ballots on February 8, 2026 (multiple answers allowed)
Public satisfaction with the EC’s performance in the most recent election
Do people think this election will improve Thai politics overall?