Most voters unhappy with EC’s performance, suspect election fraud

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2026

A Suan Dusit Poll survey of 1,231 people found 59.77% were unhappy with the EC’s handling of the February 8 election, while 67.99% feared fraud and a lack of transparency.

Most voters surveyed were unhappy with the Election Commission’s (EC) handling of the February 8 general election, with many citing concerns about election fraud and a lack of transparency.

The survey was conducted by Suan Dusit University’s Suan Dusit Poll among 1,231 respondents nationwide from February 17–20.

It found that 59.77% of respondents were unhappy with the EC’s performance, while 67.99% said they were worried about election fraud and a lack of transparency.

The survey covered three areas:

Issues that concerned voters about casting ballots on February 8, 2026 (multiple answers allowed)

  • Lack of transparency and election fraud — 67.99%
  • Complicated procedures or confusion at polling stations — 40.45%
  • Party policies may not be realistically achievable — 40.37%
  • Political conflict — 37.94%
  • Political attacks and smear campaigns — 35.09%

Public satisfaction with the EC’s performance in the most recent election

  • Rather dissatisfied — 33.68%
  • Quite satisfied — 32.91%
  • Dissatisfied — 26.09%
  • Very satisfied — 7.32%

Do people think this election will improve Thai politics overall?

  • No change (about the same) — 49.31%
  • Worse — 31.52%
  • Better — 19.17%
