Exporters warned of market turmoil after Supreme Court scraps Trump tariffs

The Thai Trade Centre, Los Angeles, under the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, has assessed that Thai businesses linked to exports to the United States will face major disruption after the US Supreme Court, in a 6–3 decision, ruled that President Donald Trump’s executive order invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose “reciprocal tariffs” was unconstitutional and beyond the executive branch’s authority.

Disruption across the entire trade chain

The Thai Trade Centre, Los Angeles, said the ruling will force US-bound exporters, US importers and retailers to make significant adjustments to business processes to align with a court-ordered shift in the trading system.

Businesses must also prepare for new forms of import-tariff policy that are expected to follow in the near future.

The issue of refunds for more than US$175 billion in import tariffs already collected under the IEEPA order is another major source of uncertainty.

Major companies such as Costco and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company filed lawsuits seeking refunds as early as November 2025, before the Supreme Court ruling, while other business groups are also organising to pursue the same rights.