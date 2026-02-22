Bangkok PM2.5 nears limit; Wang Thonglang tops readings

Bangkok PM2.5 update (February 22, 2026)

The Bangkok Air Quality Center reported that PM2.5 levels in the capital averaged 36.1 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) at 7.00am on February 22, 2026, close to the standard of no more than 37.5 µg/m³.

The air-quality level was classified as orange, meaning it is beginning to affect the general public, with some districts recording higher concentrations than the city average.