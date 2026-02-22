Bangkok PM2.5 nears limit; Wang Thonglang tops readings

The Bangkok Air Quality Center reported that PM2.5 levels in the capital averaged 36.1 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) at 7.00am on February 22, 2026, close to the standard of no more than 37.5 µg/m³.
The air-quality level was classified as orange, meaning it is beginning to affect the general public, with some districts recording higher concentrations than the city average.
The 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 readings were led by Wang Thonglang (44.1 µg/m³), followed by Prawet (44.0) and Bang Khun Thian (43.5). Other districts in the top group included Bang Phlat (42.7), Lat Krabang (42.7), Lak Si (42.4), Ratchathewi (42.0), Bang Sue (41.1), Pathum Wan (40.4), Nong Chok (40.4), Bang Rak (40.1) and Phra Nakhon (40.1).
By zone, PM2.5 ranged between:
Residents were advised to wear a PM2.5 mask outdoors, limit strenuous outdoor activity, and monitor symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty or eye irritation. At-risk groups were urged to avoid heavy outdoor exertion, follow medical advice, and seek medical care promptly if symptoms develop.