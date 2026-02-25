Anutin, Suphajee discuss 500,000-ton rice export deal with Chinese ambassador

On Tuesday evening (February 24), Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun and their delegation, attended a dinner meeting hosted by Zhang Jianwei, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, at the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.
Anutin expressed gratitude to China for its continuous support of Thai rice imports and for playing a significant role in promoting Thai tourism, with an average of 30,000 Chinese tourists arriving in Thailand daily.
This reflects the strong confidence and positive relations between the two countries.
The discussion focused on the progress of trade cooperation, particularly the export of Thai rice to China, with a cooperation framework set for 500,000 tons. The first shipment, consisting of 40,000 tons, is scheduled for delivery by the end of February.
The Chinese side expressed their intention to accelerate further orders to meet the target by 2026, reaffirming their commitment to being a key market for Thai exports.
Furthermore, both sides exchanged views on business operations and investments. They agreed on the importance of regulating entrepreneurs and investors who operate outside the law. China affirmed its non-support of such activities and pledged to cooperate with Thailand to manage and enforce the law appropriately.
The Chinese delegation also highlighted their focus on the development of high-tech industries, particularly robotics, with plans for leading Chinese companies to expand investments in Thailand, which could amount to over 10 billion baht, creating jobs and enhancing Thailand’s industrial capabilities.
The Chinese side reiterated its government's position against substandard products and pledged cooperation with Thailand to strengthen customs procedures and import regulations.
They also emphasized the importance of infrastructure cooperation, especially the high-speed rail project, a strategic initiative that will enhance regional economic connectivity. China expressed readiness to continue fostering cooperation in this area.
During the meeting, the Chinese representatives praised Thailand's Prime Minister for his leadership, noting his remarkable achievements in a short time, his straightforwardness, commitment to duties, and approachable demeanor.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Thai–Chinese relations in all aspects, with China ready to remain a vital market for Thai exports amid the ongoing trade war situation.