Anutin, Suphajee discuss 500,000-ton rice export deal with Chinese ambassador

On Tuesday evening (February 24), Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, along with Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun and their delegation, attended a dinner meeting hosted by Zhang Jianwei, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, at the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.

Anutin expressed gratitude to China for its continuous support of Thai rice imports and for playing a significant role in promoting Thai tourism, with an average of 30,000 Chinese tourists arriving in Thailand daily.

This reflects the strong confidence and positive relations between the two countries.