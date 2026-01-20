Thailand Abandons ‘Low-Cost’ Strategy to Pivot Thai Rice Towards $43bn Premium Market

The NIA and Thai Rice Foundation target high-value niche markets, including functional foods and low-carbon rice, to move past the era of low-cost exports.

The era of Thailand competing solely on price as a bulk agricultural exporter is coming to an end.

The National Innovation Agency (NIA), in partnership with the Thai Rice Foundation, has announced a strategic shift towards "Niche Markets," targeting a global rice sector projected to reach $43.51 billion by 2026.

As the global market transitions from basic staples to health-centric innovation, the NIA identifies "preventive nutrition" as the primary growth driver.

While the Asia-Pacific remains the largest consumer base, North America is emerging as the fastest-growing market for functional and alternative rice products.

The Rise of Functional Rice and Nutraceuticals

Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng, executive director of the NIA, noted that 35% of Thai consumers are already altering their diets to manage glucose and cholesterol.

This shift has catalysed demand for high-antioxidant varieties, such as Riceberry and Sangyod, alongside Low-Glycaemic Index (Low-GI) rice, which is gaining traction among urban populations and an ageing society.

