From Commodity to Craft: Thailand's Strategy on "Exquisite Rice"

At the heart of this new vision is “Khao Praneat” (Exquisite Rice), a national branding initiative designed to reposition Thai rice as a premium, artisanal product.

This pivot is not merely a marketing exercise; it is a direct response to evolving global consumer demands and a high-stakes bid to secure a future where farmers can earn five to ten times more for their crops.

Thailand’s long-standing dominance through volume alone is no longer sustainable. While producing over 20 million tonnes annually, the country’s average yield of 600-700 kg per rai is dwarfed by competitors like Vietnam, which achieves around 1,200 kg per rai. This productivity gap makes competing on price a losing battle.

Because Thailand cannot win on volume, it is forced to pivot to a value-based model where its unique genetic biodiversity, with over 5,000 indigenous strains, becomes its primary competitive advantage. As Commerce Minister Supajee Suthumpan stated, the market has fundamentally changed. “Consumers no longer choose rice simply by habit; they prioritise taste, origin, the producer’s story, and comprehensive consumption information.” This new reality has compelled a strategy built around an initial 200 model farmer groups, drawn from a national database of over 700 producers.