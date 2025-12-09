Thailand’s “Exquisite Rice” Strategy Yields 16 Million Baht Export Deal

Commerce Ministry launches 'Exquisite Rice' branding based on flavour and origin, securing an initial 450-tonne sale at premium prices.

The Thai Ministry of Commerce has initiated a major push to elevate the nation’s rice industry by shifting away from bulk exports and focusing on high-value, niche markets.

The strategy, led by Commerce Minister Supajee Suthumpan, centres on the concept of “Exquisite Rice” (Khao Praneat), which brands rice based on detailed flavour profiles, geographical origin, unique identity, and producer stories—similar to the marketing of specialty coffee or wine.

Minister Suphajee, speaking after visiting the Thailand Rice Fest 2025 in Nonthaburi, confirmed the initiative aims to enable small-scale farmers to fetch prices five to ten times higher than conventional rice, positioning the product as a premium alternative rather than a replacement for general strains.

The new approach has already demonstrated tangible success.

During the Business Matching segment of the Thailand Rice Fest 2025, the Ministry successfully concluded negotiations for an initial 450-tonne sale of the specialty rice, valued at 16 million baht.

This deal is seen as robust evidence of the international appetite for Thailand’s premium agricultural goods.