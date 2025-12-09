Thailand’s “Exquisite Rice” Strategy Yields 16 Million Baht Export Deal

Commerce Ministry launches 'Exquisite Rice' branding based on flavour and origin, securing an initial 450-tonne sale at premium prices.
The Thai Ministry of Commerce has initiated a major push to elevate the nation’s rice industry by shifting away from bulk exports and focusing on high-value, niche markets.
The strategy, led by Commerce Minister Supajee Suthumpan, centres on the concept of “Exquisite Rice” (Khao Praneat), which brands rice based on detailed flavour profiles, geographical origin, unique identity, and producer stories—similar to the marketing of specialty coffee or wine.
Minister Suphajee, speaking after visiting the Thailand Rice Fest 2025 in Nonthaburi, confirmed the initiative aims to enable small-scale farmers to fetch prices five to ten times higher than conventional rice, positioning the product as a premium alternative rather than a replacement for general strains.
The new approach has already demonstrated tangible success.
During the Business Matching segment of the Thailand Rice Fest 2025, the Ministry successfully concluded negotiations for an initial 450-tonne sale of the specialty rice, valued at 16 million baht.
This deal is seen as robust evidence of the international appetite for Thailand’s premium agricultural goods.
"The global rice market has changed," Minister Suphajee stated. "Consumers no longer choose rice simply by habit; they prioritise taste, origin, the producer’s story, and comprehensive consumption information. If we can clearly articulate the flavour notes, the ideal culinary pairings, and the area of production, global buyers will see the true inherent value and be willing to pay a higher price."
The Ministry is actively creating a new market system to accurately reflect the true quality of Thai rice.
Wittayakorn Maneenet, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, explained the process: "We are compiling a database of over 700 to 800 producer groups nationwide, and the first 200 groups are entering the quality enhancement process. When data is transparent, producers will no longer have their prices averaged out; each rice variety will be traded based on its real quality, leading to more sustainable income."
Atthapon Chaianun, president of the Thai Digital Education Association (TDeD), emphasised the critical role of verifiable information in this transition.
“Data is the heart of the New Rice Economy,” he stated. “It allows buyers to genuinely verify the product. If the rice is good but lacks supporting data, it cannot be sold at the price it should be. Today, chefs, hotels, food entrepreneurs, or international buyers can select rice from a genuine database, not based on feeling or general averaging.”
Despite producing over 20 million tonnes annually, Thailand's rice yield remains lower than competitors like Vietnam (averaging 1,200 kg/rai compared to Thailand's 600–700 kg/rai).
To address this, the Ministry is leveraging Thailand's unique genetic strength—over 5,000 indigenous rice strains—to target specialised markets.
The initial phase involves promoting 200 model farmer groups to adopt the new quality standards.
The project is backed by comprehensive support, including assistance with milling, drying, packaging, and marketing, to ensure the products are highly competitive.
Nop Dharmavanich, founder of the Rice Hub, highlighted the need for this change: "Though Thailand boasts incredible rice diversity, the trading system only uses a few strains. We are creating a common language for flavour, inspired by the wine and specialty coffee sectors, to articulate the specific character of strains like Khao Leum Pua or Khao Rai Dok Kha that the premium market demands."
Changnoi Kunjara Na Ayutthaya, managing director and co-founder of Cloud & Ground, the event organiser, stated that the Thailand Rice Fest 2025, which runs from 4-7 December at IMPACT Exhibition Centre, serves as the launchpad for this new rice economy.
"This is not merely a tasting event. It is a space for producers and buyers to meet directly, facilitating Rice Matching where entrepreneurs can buy Exquisite Rice straight from the source, bypassing intermediaries," he noted.
The event features over 40 varieties of Exquisite Rice and also includes GI (Geographical Indication) product exhibitions.