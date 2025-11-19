Suphajee meets Otis McAllister chief to boost Thai rice in US

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun met Royce A Nicolaisen, CEO of Otis McAllister — the largest US importer of Thai rice — in Los Angeles to discuss expanding Thai rice imports and tackling tariff pressures under the Trump administration.
Speaking after the meeting at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Suphajee said the discussion covered opportunities to increase imports of Thai jasmine rice and other high-potential varieties, as well as the impact of US tariff measures on import and logistics costs and the competitiveness of Thai products in the American market.
Both sides also exchanged insights on market demand and areas in which the private sector would like further support from the Thai government.
The ministry stands ready to work with the RICE HUB to promote Thai rice through flavour profiles, characteristics and storytelling that add value and highlight the diversity of Thai rice varieties.
With climate and geopolitical uncertainty reshaping global food supply chains, Thailand aims to position itself as a food security hub — selling not just raw materials, but food security itself, Suphajee stressed.
Otis McAllister confirmed its readiness to partner with the ministry in promoting Thai rice, including creating content on YouTube and TikTok, using celebrity chefs and influencers to develop Thai-rice menus, and hosting activities in restaurants and retail outlets to build awareness among younger consumers.
The minister noted that the more than 68 million Hispanic consumers in the US are increasingly influential in the food and beverage sector and are shifting towards healthier products — an opportunity that aligns with the strengths of Thai goods, particularly rice, herbs and high-quality processed foods.
Suphajee invited Otis McAllister to join Thai food promotion campaigns such as Thai Fruits: Taste of Thailand and Thai SELECT, aimed at elevating Thai cuisine’s global profile.
She also invited Nicolaisen to visit Thailand between January and February 2026 for the Exclusive Incoming Mission trade negotiations to boost purchase volumes and build new partnerships.
In 2024, Otis McAllister imported the highest volume of Thai rice on record — 118,000 tonnes worth more than US$151 million. The company has an extensive distribution network across leading mainstream retailers, major wholesalers, foodservice operators, and Asian and Hispanic supermarkets throughout the US.
Thai canned fish imported by Otis McAllister has also seen strong growth, while Thailand continues to gain traction in canned pineapple and dried tropical fruits — products in rising demand globally.
The company expressed appreciation for the strong support from the Overseas Trade Promotion Office in expanding Thai product distribution in the US.