Suphajee meets Otis McAllister chief to boost Thai rice in US

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun met Royce A Nicolaisen, CEO of Otis McAllister — the largest US importer of Thai rice — in Los Angeles to discuss expanding Thai rice imports and tackling tariff pressures under the Trump administration.

Speaking after the meeting at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Suphajee said the discussion covered opportunities to increase imports of Thai jasmine rice and other high-potential varieties, as well as the impact of US tariff measures on import and logistics costs and the competitiveness of Thai products in the American market.

Both sides also exchanged insights on market demand and areas in which the private sector would like further support from the Thai government.