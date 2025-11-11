Suphajee hosts "Harmony in Business" CIIE Gala, celebrating 50 years of Thailand-China ties

Suphajee Suthumpum, Minister of Commerce of Thailand, presided over the opening ceremony, leading senior officials from the Ministry, representatives from all eight China offices of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), and over 51 Thai enterprise representatives in business matchmaking and negotiations with a full house of Chinese partners, including major hypermarkets, online and offline retailers, and importers.

This event precisely gathered core target clientele for the Thai food industry, aiming to enhance trade and investment cooperation between Thailand and China, particularly in the critical food sector. Both sides demonstrated strong collaborative potential across production, wholesale, retail, and distribution.

Coinciding with the important milestone of the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations, this gala dinner was not only a high-level gathering in the bilateral food trade sector but also a vivid practice of deepening the special "family-like" bonds between the two nations. Under the theme "Harmony in Business," the event aimed to jointly build a business ecosystem based on mutual trust, win-win cooperation, and sustainability, further establishing premium Thai brands in the Chinese market and steering bilateral trade relations to new heights.