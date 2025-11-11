Suphajee hosts "Harmony in Business" CIIE Gala, celebrating 50 years of Thailand-China ties

Suphajee Suthumpum, Minister of Commerce of Thailand, presided over the opening ceremony, leading senior officials from the Ministry, representatives from all eight China offices of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), and over 51 Thai enterprise representatives in business matchmaking and negotiations with a full house of Chinese partners, including major hypermarkets, online and offline retailers, and importers.
This event precisely gathered core target clientele for the Thai food industry, aiming to enhance trade and investment cooperation between Thailand and China, particularly in the critical food sector. Both sides demonstrated strong collaborative potential across production, wholesale, retail, and distribution.
Coinciding with the important milestone of the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations, this gala dinner was not only a high-level gathering in the bilateral food trade sector but also a vivid practice of deepening the special "family-like" bonds between the two nations. Under the theme "Harmony in Business," the event aimed to jointly build a business ecosystem based on mutual trust, win-win cooperation, and sustainability, further establishing premium Thai brands in the Chinese market and steering bilateral trade relations to new heights.
Minister's Address: Half a Century of Friendship Elevates, Illuminating the Future Together
In her keynote address, Suphajee Suthumpum, Minister of Commerce of Thailand, stated: "The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations. The profound friendship, rooted in cultural affinity, continues to be elevated through increasingly close economic and trade cooperation. The China International Import Expo is a vital window to China's openness and provides an exceptional platform for Thai innovation and quality products to reach the global stage." She further emphasised the Thai government's commitment to deepening cooperation with China across the four key pillars of trade, investment, tourism, and innovation, striving to become a trusted long-term strategic partner for China, and called on both sides to "Illuminate the Future Together."
As a Guest of Honour at this year's CIIE, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) meticulously curated a 640-square-meter Thailand Agri-Food Pavilion in Hall 8.1. The pavilion featured a strict selection of 60 high-quality Thai agri-food enterprises, showcasing a diverse range of products including processed fruits and vegetables, coconut products, speciality seasonings, snack foods, and grain-based products.
Notably, 19 of these participants were returning exhibitors from previous CIIEs. Innovation and sustainability formed the core highlights of the pavilion, where applied technologies such as low-temperature freshness preservation, green processing, and by-product recycling precisely aligned with the Chinese market's demand for healthy and eco-friendly foods, setting a new benchmark for collaboration in the Thailand-China agri-food industry.
Sakarn Saensopa, Commercial Consul of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai, highlighted that the event successfully brought together 51 premium enterprises from across Thailand, all certified with the authoritative "Thai SELECT" and "Tmark" (Thailand Trust Mark) certifications. These brands, representing the pinnacle of "Made in Thailand" quality, attracted nearly 60 high-potential core Chinese supermarkets, leading importers, and major distributors to participate.
The venue was filled with distinguished guests, assembling the key players from the Thailand-China food distribution sector. Several renowned food influencers were also present to lend their support, effectively enhancing the recognition and influence of Thai brands in the Chinese market.
Bathed in the significance of the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations, the "Harmony in Business" gala dinner successfully transcended the conventional scope of a networking event, becoming a sublimation of friendship and a launch into the future. Standing at this new historical starting point, Thailand and China are jointly advancing towards a new chapter of more open, close-knit, and luminous cooperation.