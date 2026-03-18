Commerce moves to curb prices as oil surges; firms eye state talks over rising costs

Wai Wai says suppliers are no longer quoting plastic resin prices.

Yossaran Taemkongka, Executive Marketing Director of Thai Preserved Food Factory Co., Ltd., said the conflict in the Middle East had pushed up energy prices and production costs, particularly petrochemical by-products such as plastic resin pellets used to make packaging.

This is a major concern.

The impact is not limited to instant noodle manufacturers, but also extends to other product categories that use packaging.

Wai Wai has set up a management team to handle the emergency situation, drawing on lessons from the Covid-19 period.

The difference is that, instead of dealing with an infectious disease, the company is now closely tracking oil prices and product costs, while also working to negotiate production costs as effectively as possible.

Initially, in the short term through the end of April, the company will not yet be affected, nor will there be any impact on product prices, because it has already negotiated raw material purchases in advance with suppliers, such as agreeing on a given price for a given raw material over a three-to-six-month period.

As a result, when costs rise, suppliers absorb some of the increase to keep prices unchanged.

However, for plastic resin pellets, there is currently no longer any price indication or quoted price.

“We have a team closely monitoring cost increases on a daily and weekly basis. If raw materials show signs of rising in price, we have to see whether we can negotiate to lock in the cost, because it is difficult to predict how high raw material prices will go or how many dollars per barrel oil will reach.”

Yossaran said the company has different scenarios for calculating costs. At present, it has raw materials planned through the end of April, so the overall picture is not yet affected.

After May, however, costs will have to be reviewed again.

“What worries us most right now is plastic resin pellets, because suppliers are no longer quoting prices. If the Middle East situation drags on, the impact will be quite severe, not only on instant noodles but on all products.”

Cutting back on low-margin products

In addition to closely monitoring costs, the company is also managing production more efficiently by cutting back on low-margin stock-keeping units (SKUs) that are not worth producing and do not generate economies of scale, such as the vegetarian flavour, which has low sales and is mainly sold during festival periods.

Production has therefore been temporarily halted.

However, the company is also looking at the worst-case scenario.

If the Middle East conflict drags on and puts heavy pressure on production costs, it may have to join forces with other instant noodle producers to explain the impact to the Department of Internal Trade at the Ministry of Commerce and seek to allow prices to move in line with market mechanisms.

“In the long term, oil energy costs, palm oil and wheat flour will all have an impact. But in the short term, by April, we have not yet been affected. If the situation really becomes severe and drags on, and suppliers can no longer deliver raw materials to us, while every cost rises beyond what we can bear, then we will have to discuss it. Prices would have to be adjusted in line with market and pricing mechanisms. Otherwise, we would also have to ensure that consumers do not hoard goods.”

Yossaran said that, if the company truly cannot absorb the burden any longer, it will stop producing products priced below cost.

For example, if the production cost of a 7-baht packet of instant noodles exceeds its 7-baht retail price, the company cannot sell it.

Product prices will depend on the actual situation.

If, after May, shipping can pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the situation ends, and nothing further happens, then the company will continue selling at the same prices.

Controlled goods producers must endure soaring costs.

Pun Paniangvait, General Manager of Thai President Foods Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of MAMA instant noodles, said the energy price situation had pushed up instant noodle production costs, particularly film used for sachet packaging, which had risen by 30%.

Another key factor to watch is palm oil prices, because if palm oil is diverted into fuel blending or biodiesel, crude palm oil prices may rise.

At present, the price stands at 6 baht per kilogramme, while output is now entering the market.

If palm oil, wheat flour and packaging all rise in price at the same time, instant noodle manufacturers may have to discuss the matter with the government, explain their costs and set a new pricing approach.

Initially, however, as a controlled product, they have a duty to endure.

“The Middle East situation is affecting energy costs and product manufacturing. Right now, producers have to absorb it, and it ends with us. But if oil jumps to 200 dollars a barrel, it becomes difficult to assess. And if wheat flour, palm oil and packaging all rise together, then we will have to see how long we can endure it, because controlled goods have a duty to endure. If we can’t cope, then we can’t cope.”