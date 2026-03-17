FTA export use hits 2.8 trillion baht in 2025, led by ASEAN and China

At the same time, rising products with strong potential included electronics and electrical appliances such as computers, motor vehicles and machinery, supported by growth in the digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI).

Processed food products such as processed chicken and frozen seafood were also seen as having growth potential amid rising global demand for food security.

This shows that many more Thai products can use FTA preferences to expand into overseas markets, especially fast-growing markets already covered by Thailand’s FTAs, such as India and ASEAN markets including Malaysia and Vietnam.

Arada added that, besides the Thailand–European Free Trade Association (EFTA) agreement, which will open an important trade gateway between Thailand and countries in the bloc, Thailand also has FTAs with Bhutan and Sri Lanka, which will help create opportunities in new high-potential markets.

Bhutan has seen continued growth in imports, particularly in consumer goods, agricultural products, food, textiles, garments and electrical appliances. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, is a hub for maritime transport and distribution to the Western hemisphere.

As Thailand serves as an economic hub of the Indo-Pacific region, trade cooperation between the two countries has the potential to link trade across regions, in line with the Commerce Ministry’s policy of strengthening supply-chain networks and linking Thai trade to global markets.

Thai products expected to benefit from the Thailand–Sri Lanka FTA include motor vehicles, textiles, gems, metals, electrical appliances, machinery and plastic pellets. The agreement is currently awaiting readiness on the Sri Lankan side before it can enter into force.

The department sees these FTAs as another important mechanism for expanding export markets, creating new trade opportunities and strengthening Thailand’s links with the global economy.

“The department is continuing to work proactively nationwide through seminars and workshops to improve entrepreneurs’ understanding of FTA utilisation, from rules of origin and the issuance of certificates of origin to updates on new FTAs,” she said.

“In fiscal year 2026, the department has set a target of developing the capabilities of at least 1,200 entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs. It has already organised activities in several regions across the country.”

“On April 8, 2026, it will hold a seminar at Grande Centre Point Lumphini Bangkok under the theme ‘FTA GO! Driving trade, enhancing the potential of Thai entrepreneurs’ to open a forum for discussion and economic analysis, while also presenting ways to build on business opportunities through FTAs,” Arada concluded.