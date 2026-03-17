FTA export use hits 2.8 trillion baht in 2025, led by ASEAN and China

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), said Thailand’s utilisation of trade preferences under free trade agreements (FTAs) throughout 2025 totalled US$90.24 billion, or about 2.8 trillion baht, up 8.36% from the previous year.
The utilisation rate stood at 82.26% of the value of export goods eligible for FTA preferences.
The top market was ASEAN under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), at US$33.15 billion with a utilisation rate of 72.45%.
Second was the ASEAN–China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA), at US$25.13 billion with a utilisation rate of 96.11%. Third was the ASEAN–India Free Trade Agreement (AIFTA), at US$9.85 billion with a utilisation rate of 72.93%.
Fourth was the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA), at US$6.85 billion with a utilisation rate of 83.62%, while fifth was the Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA), at US$5.61 billion with a utilisation rate of 56.42%.
The five products with the highest FTA utilisation in 2025 were motor vehicles for the transport of goods, fresh durians, synthetic rubber mixed with natural rubber, unwrought platinum and prepared chicken meat.
Broken down by product group, the top five agricultural and agro-processed products using FTA preferences were durians, prepared chicken meat, frozen cuts and other edible parts of poultry, fresh fruit (rambutans, longans and pomegranates), and cane sugar, with a combined value of US$24.60 billion, or 27.27% of total FTA utilisation.
The top five industrial products were motor vehicles for the transport of goods, synthetic rubber mixed with natural rubber, unwrought platinum, automatic machinery, and window- or wall-type air conditioners, with a combined value of US$65.64 billion, or 72.73% of total FTA utilisation.
Fresh durians remained the agricultural product with the highest value of FTA utilisation in exports to China under ACFTA in 2025, at more than US$4.26 billion.
There were also products that posted particularly strong growth in FTA utilisation under AIFTA, driven by prices of precious minerals and stronger demand in the Indian market, notably jewellery and ornaments, and unwrought or powdered platinum, whose FTA utilisation values surged by 162,893.21% and 395.4% respectively.
At the same time, rising products with strong potential included electronics and electrical appliances such as computers, motor vehicles and machinery, supported by growth in the digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI).
Processed food products such as processed chicken and frozen seafood were also seen as having growth potential amid rising global demand for food security.
This shows that many more Thai products can use FTA preferences to expand into overseas markets, especially fast-growing markets already covered by Thailand’s FTAs, such as India and ASEAN markets including Malaysia and Vietnam.
Arada added that, besides the Thailand–European Free Trade Association (EFTA) agreement, which will open an important trade gateway between Thailand and countries in the bloc, Thailand also has FTAs with Bhutan and Sri Lanka, which will help create opportunities in new high-potential markets.
Bhutan has seen continued growth in imports, particularly in consumer goods, agricultural products, food, textiles, garments and electrical appliances. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, is a hub for maritime transport and distribution to the Western hemisphere.
As Thailand serves as an economic hub of the Indo-Pacific region, trade cooperation between the two countries has the potential to link trade across regions, in line with the Commerce Ministry’s policy of strengthening supply-chain networks and linking Thai trade to global markets.
Thai products expected to benefit from the Thailand–Sri Lanka FTA include motor vehicles, textiles, gems, metals, electrical appliances, machinery and plastic pellets. The agreement is currently awaiting readiness on the Sri Lankan side before it can enter into force.
The department sees these FTAs as another important mechanism for expanding export markets, creating new trade opportunities and strengthening Thailand’s links with the global economy.
“The department is continuing to work proactively nationwide through seminars and workshops to improve entrepreneurs’ understanding of FTA utilisation, from rules of origin and the issuance of certificates of origin to updates on new FTAs,” she said.
“In fiscal year 2026, the department has set a target of developing the capabilities of at least 1,200 entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs. It has already organised activities in several regions across the country.”
“On April 8, 2026, it will hold a seminar at Grande Centre Point Lumphini Bangkok under the theme ‘FTA GO! Driving trade, enhancing the potential of Thai entrepreneurs’ to open a forum for discussion and economic analysis, while also presenting ways to build on business opportunities through FTAs,” Arada concluded.