India, EU near mega trade deal as FTA talks reach final stage

The FTA holds significance for Europe as well. India accounts for just 0.8 % of the EU’s export market at present.

In the past few years, the EU’s trade surplus with India has reduced to a trade deficit of $15 billion in FY25 from $3 billion in FY19.

Furthermore, the India-EU deal will help Europe achieve its objective of shrinking its reliance on China and diversifying its global supply chains.

The change in growth figures is expected as the agreement allows a change in the type of India’s exports to the EU.

Following the free trade agreement, India will be able to export a larger percentage of higher-value products, such as electronics, machinery and chemicals.

Earlier, trade was dominated by the export of traditional labour-intensive goods.

This is expected to improve the EU’s share in India’s exports, which has dropped to 16.8 % so far in FY26.

All in all, the India-EU FTA is expected to make trade cheaper and more predictable.

The Statesman

Asia News Network