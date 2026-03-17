Iranian media say US-Israeli strikes killed 226 women and 204 children in Iran

Xinhua reported that on Monday (March 16), Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani, said that US-Israeli strikes on Iran had killed 226 women and 204 children.
The attacks also killed 17 medical workers, as well as 206 teachers and students.
Mohajerani added that more than 61,000 civilian facilities in Iran had been damaged since the conflict began, including more than 18,000 residential and commercial units in the capital, Tehran.
The report came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28, prompting Iran and its regional allies to retaliate with attacks on Israeli and US interests across the region.