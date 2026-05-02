Seoul’s ‘Snooze Fest’: Exhausted South Koreans Compete for the Crown of Best Power Napper

Hundreds of sleep-deprived citizens gather by the Han River to highlight the nation’s chronic exhaustion in a government-sponsored napping contest.
Under the hazy spring sunshine on Saturday afternoon, the banks of the Han River became a sea of slumber as hundreds of young Seoulites gathered to compete in an unusual test of endurance: a power nap contest.
The event, organised by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and reported by Reuters, is now in its third year. In a metropolis famed for its 24-hour shopping, high-octane "hustle culture", and a heavy reliance on iced Americanos, the contest offered a rare public space for what many South Koreans lack most—uninterrupted rest.
Dressing for the Dream
This year’s admission requirements featured a whimsical twist. Participants were encouraged to arrive with a full stomach and dressed in attire befitting a "sleeping beauty" or a "prince".
Park Jun-seok, a 20-year-old university student, arrived draped in the crimson silk robes of a Joseon Dynasty monarch.
"Between exam preparation and part-time jobs, I survive on three or four hours of sleep a night," he told Reuters. "I’m here to demonstrate exactly how a king sleeps."
Nearby, 24-year-old English teacher Yoo Mi-yeon sought a more biological advantage, wearing a plush, oversized koala onesie.
"I’ve always suffered from insomnia," she explained. "Koalas are famous for their deep slumber; I’m hoping to borrow a little of their magic."
Measuring the Peace
The competition is more than just a public nap; it is a quantified study in relaxation. As the clock struck 3 p.m., eye masks were lowered and a hush fell over the park.
Officials moved through the rows of sleepers to monitor heart rates—a steady, lowered reading being the primary indicator of deep, restorative sleep.
The irony of a "competitive nap" is not lost on observers, yet it highlights a stark reality. Data suggests South Korea is one of the most overworked and sleep-deprived nations among OECD members, consistently recording some of the lowest average sleep hours in the developed world.
The Champions of Slumber
The ultimate victory went to a man in his 80s, whose decades of experience seemingly triumphed over the frantic energy of the youth.
The runner-up, 37-year-old office worker Hwang Du-seong, found the experience transformative.
"I was completely drained from frequent night shifts and a long commute," he said. "I was determined to recharge amidst the river breeze. To take second place while doing so is a stroke of luck."
As the event concluded, the sea of onesies and eye masks dispersed, returning to a city that, for most of the year, simply refuses to close its eyes.