Seoul’s ‘Snooze Fest’: Exhausted South Koreans Compete for the Crown of Best Power Napper

Hundreds of sleep-deprived citizens gather by the Han River to highlight the nation’s chronic exhaustion in a government-sponsored napping contest.

Under the hazy spring sunshine on Saturday afternoon, the banks of the Han River became a sea of slumber as hundreds of young Seoulites gathered to compete in an unusual test of endurance: a power nap contest.

The event, organised by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and reported by Reuters, is now in its third year. In a metropolis famed for its 24-hour shopping, high-octane "hustle culture", and a heavy reliance on iced Americanos, the contest offered a rare public space for what many South Koreans lack most—uninterrupted rest.

Dressing for the Dream

This year’s admission requirements featured a whimsical twist. Participants were encouraged to arrive with a full stomach and dressed in attire befitting a "sleeping beauty" or a "prince".

Park Jun-seok, a 20-year-old university student, arrived draped in the crimson silk robes of a Joseon Dynasty monarch.