Seoul’s ‘Snooze Fest’: Exhausted South Koreans Compete for the Crown of Best Power Napper

SATURDAY, MAY 02, 2026
Seoul’s ‘Snooze Fest’: Exhausted South Koreans Compete for the Crown of Best Power Napper

Hundreds of sleep-deprived citizens gather by the Han River to highlight the nation’s chronic exhaustion in a government-sponsored napping contest

  • The Seoul Metropolitan Government organized a "power nap contest" by the Han River to highlight South Korea's widespread issue of sleep deprivation and "hustle culture."
  • Hundreds of exhausted citizens participated, with many dressing in sleep-themed costumes like royal robes and koala onesies to compete.
  • The winner was determined not by the length of sleep, but by its quality, with officials monitoring participants' heart rates to find the most stable and restorative nap.

 

 

Hundreds of sleep-deprived citizens gather by the Han River to highlight the nation’s chronic exhaustion in a government-sponsored napping contest.

 

 

Under the hazy spring sunshine on Saturday afternoon, the banks of the Han River became a sea of slumber as hundreds of young Seoulites gathered to compete in an unusual test of endurance: a power nap contest.

 

The event, organised by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and reported by Reuters, is now in its third year. In a metropolis famed for its 24-hour shopping, high-octane "hustle culture", and a heavy reliance on iced Americanos, the contest offered a rare public space for what many South Koreans lack most—uninterrupted rest.

 

 

 

Dressing for the Dream

This year’s admission requirements featured a whimsical twist. Participants were encouraged to arrive with a full stomach and dressed in attire befitting a "sleeping beauty" or a "prince".

 

Park Jun-seok, a 20-year-old university student, arrived draped in the crimson silk robes of a Joseon Dynasty monarch.

 

"Between exam preparation and part-time jobs, I survive on three or four hours of sleep a night," he told Reuters. "I’m here to demonstrate exactly how a king sleeps."
 

 

 

Nearby, 24-year-old English teacher Yoo Mi-yeon sought a more biological advantage, wearing a plush, oversized koala onesie.

 

"I’ve always suffered from insomnia," she explained. "Koalas are famous for their deep slumber; I’m hoping to borrow a little of their magic."

 

 

 

Measuring the Peace

The competition is more than just a public nap; it is a quantified study in relaxation. As the clock struck 3 p.m., eye masks were lowered and a hush fell over the park.

 

Officials moved through the rows of sleepers to monitor heart rates—a steady, lowered reading being the primary indicator of deep, restorative sleep.

 

The irony of a "competitive nap" is not lost on observers, yet it highlights a stark reality. Data suggests South Korea is one of the most overworked and sleep-deprived nations among OECD members, consistently recording some of the lowest average sleep hours in the developed world.


 

 

 

Seoul’s ‘Snooze Fest’: Exhausted South Koreans Compete for the Crown of Best Power Napper

 


The Champions of Slumber

The ultimate victory went to a man in his 80s, whose decades of experience seemingly triumphed over the frantic energy of the youth.

 

The runner-up, 37-year-old office worker Hwang Du-seong, found the experience transformative.

 

"I was completely drained from frequent night shifts and a long commute," he said. "I was determined to recharge amidst the river breeze. To take second place while doing so is a stroke of luck."

 

As the event concluded, the sea of onesies and eye masks dispersed, returning to a city that, for most of the year, simply refuses to close its eyes.
 

 

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