Fake registration alert – Government denies May 2 Thai Help Thai Plus sign-up

The Thai government has dismissed claims that registration for the “Khon La Khrueng Plus” scheme opened on May 2, 2026, saying the information circulating online is fake.
The government’s Thai Khu Fah Facebook page said the Fiscal Policy Office under the Finance Ministry had warned the public not to believe or click links shared on social media claiming that registration for the Khon La Khrueng Plus scheme would begin from 6am on May 2.
Officials said the message was false and urged people to wait for official confirmation.
Real timeline for the 4,000-baht Thai Help Thai Plus scheme
Although the claimed registration date is fake, the government’s real economic stimulus scheme, Thai Help Thai Plus 2026, widely referred to by many as a new phase of the co-payment scheme, is still being prepared.
The preliminary timeline is as follows:
• Mid-May 2026: Registration and rights confirmation expected to begin through the Pao Tang application
• June 1, 2026: First day to use benefits, with the first 1,000-baht instalment from the government
• July 2026: Second 1,000-baht top-up
• August 2026: Third 1,000-baht top-up
• September 2026: Final 1,000-baht top-up and end of the scheme
Thai Help Thai Plus: government to pay 60%, public 40%
The Thai Help Thai Plus 2026 scheme, also described as the latest phase of the co-payment programme, is expected to be a key economic stimulus measure this year.
Preliminary details include:
• Budget: expected to reach up to 120 billion baht
• Target group: more than 30 million people
• Co-payment ratio: the government will cover 60% of spending, while participants pay 40%
Finance Ministry delays Cabinet proposal
The Finance Ministry has delayed submitting the Thai Help Thai Plus proposal to the Cabinet on May 5 while it waits for clearer budget details.
The key question for the public remains when registration will officially open.
For now, the answer is that people must wait for an official announcement from the Finance Ministry, which is expected to provide clarity soon.