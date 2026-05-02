Fake registration alert – Government denies May 2 Thai Help Thai Plus sign-up

The Thai government has dismissed claims that registration for the “Khon La Khrueng Plus” scheme opened on May 2, 2026, saying the information circulating online is fake.

The government’s Thai Khu Fah Facebook page said the Fiscal Policy Office under the Finance Ministry had warned the public not to believe or click links shared on social media claiming that registration for the Khon La Khrueng Plus scheme would begin from 6am on May 2.

Officials said the message was false and urged people to wait for official confirmation.

Real timeline for the 4,000-baht Thai Help Thai Plus scheme

Although the claimed registration date is fake, the government’s real economic stimulus scheme, Thai Help Thai Plus 2026, widely referred to by many as a new phase of the co-payment scheme, is still being prepared.

The preliminary timeline is as follows:

• Mid-May 2026: Registration and rights confirmation expected to begin through the Pao Tang application

• June 1, 2026: First day to use benefits, with the first 1,000-baht instalment from the government

• July 2026: Second 1,000-baht top-up

• August 2026: Third 1,000-baht top-up

• September 2026: Final 1,000-baht top-up and end of the scheme