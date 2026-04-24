Khon La Khrueng Plus set for May registration ahead of June launch

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Friday (April 24) that the government plans to open registration for a new round of the Khon La Khrueng Plus (Let’s Go Halves Plus) co-payment scheme in May 2026, with spending expected to begin in June.
The scheme will be implemented under the Thai Chuay Thai Plus scheme as part of the government’s effort to ease the cost-of-living burden. Ekniti said the government intends to cover 60% of eligible spending, while participants would pay the remaining 40%.
On the registration system, he said the initial format would remain largely unchanged, with people expected to register through the Paotang application. The plan is to provide support on a monthly basis, at 1,000 baht per month for four months.
The scheme follows the Prime Minister’s policy to help ease the current cost-of-living pressure on the public, Ekniti said.
Earlier, Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, said the Thai Chuay Thai Plus scheme was initially expected to use a 60:40 model, under which the government would cover 60% of spending and the public would pay 40%, helping reduce household expenses.
He said the eligibility conditions were likely to follow the previous Khon La Khrueng Plus criteria, with participants expected to be aged 18 or above. However, the final number of recipients is still under consideration and will have to be aligned with the available budget.
“We now have to look at how much funding would be needed if there are 20 million participants, or 30 million participants,” Paradorn said.
“This scheme will also be linked with the state welfare card programme, so we need to calculate the budget. The state welfare card programme covers about 13.4 million people, and we have to see how much funding remains before proceeding with the Thai Chuay Thai Plus scheme,” he added.
When is registration expected to open, and through which channel?
When is spending expected to begin?
How much support will the government provide?
Who is expected to be eligible under the 2026 Khon La Khrueng Plus scheme?
Based on previous programme conditions, eligible participants are expected to include those who:
What are the expected spending conditions?
Based on previous Khon La Khrueng Plus information, the spending conditions are expected to include the following: