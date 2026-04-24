Khon La Khrueng Plus set for May registration ahead of June launch

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Friday (April 24) that the government plans to open registration for a new round of the Khon La Khrueng Plus (Let’s Go Halves Plus) co-payment scheme in May 2026, with spending expected to begin in June.

The scheme will be implemented under the Thai Chuay Thai Plus scheme as part of the government’s effort to ease the cost-of-living burden. Ekniti said the government intends to cover 60% of eligible spending, while participants would pay the remaining 40%.

On the registration system, he said the initial format would remain largely unchanged, with people expected to register through the Paotang application. The plan is to provide support on a monthly basis, at 1,000 baht per month for four months.

The scheme follows the Prime Minister’s policy to help ease the current cost-of-living pressure on the public, Ekniti said.