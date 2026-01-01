Khon La Khreung Plus ends with Bt84bn spent, lifting GDP by 0.2%

Pongnakorn said the results reflected strong cooperation from the public and businesses, helping to boost consumption nationwide.

He added that the scheme channelled about 84.19 billion baht into the economy and was estimated to raise economic growth by around 0.2% in 2025 compared with a scenario without the programme.

He said stronger purchasing power also helped small businesses improve cash flow, with broader spillover effects on production, trade, employment and transport, providing continuing support for the economy into early 2026.