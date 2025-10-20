Thai Commerce Ministry Launches Nationwide Discount Drive to Boost 'Khon La Khrueng Plus'

The Thai Ministry of Commerce has mobilised over 90 local retail outlets nationwide to participate in a large-scale discount scheme, aiming to maximise the effectiveness of the government’s 'Khon La Khrueng Plus' subsidy programme.
The nationwide sale, running from 1 to 15 November, will see prices cut by up to 60 per cent on a wide range of essential and consumer goods.
Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun stated at the launch that the collaboration was a vital step in supporting the Prime Minister's policy of reducing the cost-of-living burden.
The initiative aligns with the Economic Cabinet’s strategy focusing on 'short-term stimulus, long-term results, and widespread distribution' to boost incomes and strengthen the grassroots economy across the country.
"This activity directly addresses two key areas of the Commerce Ministry's strategy: reducing the cost of living and developing and strengthening SMEs," Minister Suphajee explained.
The promotion involves more than 90 local wholesale and retail malls selling goods including everyday necessities, beauty products, pet food, and electronics at special rates.
The launch coincides with the first day of registration for the government's 'Khon La Khrueng Plus' scheme.
The Minister affirmed that both the general public and holders of the State Welfare Card are eligible to use their entitlements at the participating shops, ensuring "assistance truly reaches all groups of people."
The event itself showcased special sales zones featuring partners from various sectors, including local wholesalers, manufacturers, and financial institutions.
These included the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), which promoted benefits for the OTOP AI Transformation project, and SME D Bank, offering special low-interest loans for local entrepreneurs.
Beyond the large-scale sales event, the Commerce Ministry, via the Department of Business Development (DBD), is continuing its 'Shop Mentor Project'.
This scheme aims to modernise local small shops, known as sho huay, transforming them into 'Smart Shops' with better technology management and expanded online sales channels.
Local retail malls are partnering in this effort, acting as consultants and suppliers of competitively priced goods to these smaller shops.
"We are working with partners like DEPA to upskill and re-skill small entrepreneurs, and with SME D Bank to improve access to capital," Minister Suphajee said. "This collaboration between the public sector, the private sector, and associations is the driving force that will ensure the grassroots economy grows sustainably."