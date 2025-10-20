Thai Commerce Ministry Launches Nationwide Discount Drive to Boost 'Khon La Khrueng Plus'

The Thai Ministry of Commerce has mobilised over 90 local retail outlets nationwide to participate in a large-scale discount scheme, aiming to maximise the effectiveness of the government’s 'Khon La Khrueng Plus' subsidy programme.

The nationwide sale, running from 1 to 15 November, will see prices cut by up to 60 per cent on a wide range of essential and consumer goods.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun stated at the launch that the collaboration was a vital step in supporting the Prime Minister's policy of reducing the cost-of-living burden.

The initiative aligns with the Economic Cabinet’s strategy focusing on 'short-term stimulus, long-term results, and widespread distribution' to boost incomes and strengthen the grassroots economy across the country.

"This activity directly addresses two key areas of the Commerce Ministry's strategy: reducing the cost of living and developing and strengthening SMEs," Minister Suphajee explained.

The promotion involves more than 90 local wholesale and retail malls selling goods including everyday necessities, beauty products, pet food, and electronics at special rates.