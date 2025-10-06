Suphajee vows to maintain farm price stability, cut living costs, boost rice exports

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, together with Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, permanent secretary of the Commerce Ministry, and senior executives, attended a ceremony celebrating the 38th anniversary of Krungthep Turakij Newspaper at the Interlink Tower in Bang Na district, Bangkok, on Monday (October 6).

The event was joined by senior management of the Nation Group, as well as executives from the public and private sectors and members of the media, who gathered to offer their congratulations.

During the event, Suphajee spoke about the Commerce Ministry’s mission to strengthen Thailand’s grassroots economy, emphasising the ministry’s ongoing work to stabilise agricultural prices, a key sector that underpins the income of the majority of Thai people.

Suphajee revealed the set of proactive measures to address economic volatility, focusing on three key pillars, agriculture, exports and cost of living, to strengthen Thailand’s grassroots economy and restore confidence in the business sector.