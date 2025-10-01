Commerce Minister unveils seven “Quick Big Win” policies to boost Thailand’s economy

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun chaired a meeting on Wednesday to present key policies to ministry executives and trade attachés from Thai embassies worldwide via online platforms.

The session outlined seven strategic policies under the “Quick Big Win” framework, designed to deliver immediate economic impact while building a sustainable foundation. Suphajee emphasised that the ministry’s work should adhere to cooperation, transparency, and maximum public benefit.

Following the government’s policy statement on September 29-30, the ministry prioritised seven areas for rapid implementation:

1. US tariffs and trade negotiations – Finalise the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) with the US by December 2025, upgrading Rules of Origin and fully digitising Certificates of Origin to prevent false claims and increase transparency.

2. Thai-Cambodian border trade – Support residents and small businesses in seven border provinces affected by unrest through budget-friendly fairs, free 100-baht shipping via Thailand Post, new market channels, and accelerated market diversification to mitigate risk.