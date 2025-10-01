Commerce Minister unveils seven “Quick Big Win” policies to boost Thailand’s economy

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun chaired a meeting on Wednesday to present key policies to ministry executives and trade attachés from Thai embassies worldwide via online platforms.
The session outlined seven strategic policies under the “Quick Big Win” framework, designed to deliver immediate economic impact while building a sustainable foundation. Suphajee emphasised that the ministry’s work should adhere to cooperation, transparency, and maximum public benefit.
Following the government’s policy statement on September 29-30, the ministry prioritised seven areas for rapid implementation:
1. US tariffs and trade negotiations – Finalise the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) with the US by December 2025, upgrading Rules of Origin and fully digitising Certificates of Origin to prevent false claims and increase transparency.
2. Thai-Cambodian border trade – Support residents and small businesses in seven border provinces affected by unrest through budget-friendly fairs, free 100-baht shipping via Thailand Post, new market channels, and accelerated market diversification to mitigate risk.
3. FTAs and new markets – Utilise 14 FTAs with 18 countries and more than 50 trade attachés worldwide to explore potential markets in the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE), South Africa, South Asia (India), and ASEAN (Vietnam), focusing on buyer-seller matching and innovative trade negotiation events.
4. Cost-of-living measures – Conduct over 1,300 Thong Fah fairs per year, saving citizens over THB 5 billion annually. Collaborate with over 100 private hospitals to disclose medicine prices externally, reducing expenses by an additional THB 32.4 billion and easing congestion in public hospitals.
5. Agricultural price stability – Slow sales with low-interest credit, stock management by cooperatives, and direct support of THB 1,000 per rai for over 4.6 million households. Increase rice exports under G2G agreements with China from 280,000 to 500,000 tonnes, and negotiate MOUs with Japan and Singapore to preserve quotas. Promote higher-value crops to reduce global competition and climate risk.
6. SME empowerment and Thai product value – Support market access in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, develop capabilities with technology, provide credit support, certify quality using Thailand Trust Mark and Thai SELECT, and enhance the MOC+ platform to simplify access to government support.
7. Regulatory reform and technology use – Revise laws and regulations that hinder business, implement AI for supply-demand analysis, and expand e-commerce channels for local products to enter global markets.
These measures aim to accelerate economic growth, strengthen SMEs, and enhance Thailand’s competitiveness in global markets.