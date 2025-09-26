Commerce Ministry steps up 280,000-tonne G2G rice talks with China

The Commerce Ministry’s DFT has moved to accelerate the sale of 280,000 tonnes of rice to China under a G2G agreement, while proposing that the import quota be expanded to 500,000 tonnes as a symbol of close friendship in this year’s 50th anniversary of Thai–Chinese diplomatic relations.

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, said she led a Thai trade delegation from both public and private sectors to Beijing from September 17 to 19, where they met with executives of the China Oil and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO), a leading state-owned enterprise in agriculture and food.

The key aim of the talks was to expedite the outstanding G2G rice purchase of 280,000 tonnes under the memorandum of understanding on agricultural trade cooperation between the two countries.

The DFT also proposed that COFCO increase rice imports from Thailand to 500,000 tonnes as a gesture of goodwill on the golden jubilee of Thai–Chinese ties. Both sides further agreed to pursue joint marketing and promotional activities in China to boost awareness of Thai rice’s quality and reputation among Chinese consumers.

The outcomes of the discussions will now be submitted to the policy-making bodies of both countries for further consideration.