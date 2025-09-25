Thailand’s rice exports fall for 10th month, domestic prices drop by 200 baht per tonne

The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) of the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday reported that Thailand’s rice exports in August 2025 totalled 739,497 tonnes, a 16.9% decrease from the same period last year. From January to August 2025, total exports amounted to 5,036,449 tonnes, marking a 24.1% decline compared to 2024.
In terms of export value, August’s rice export value was US$3.948 billion (approximately THB 12.65 billion), reflecting a 30% drop. This marks the 10th consecutive month of falling rice exports, with declines in markets such as the United States, South Africa, Senegal, Iraq, and Mozambique. However, exports grew in Cameroon, China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Canada.
Domestic rice prices have also decreased. According to the Thai Rice Millers Association, the price of white rice (15% moisture, Ayutthaya) on September 24 is now THB 6,500-6,700 per tonne, down from THB 6,700-6,900 per tonne on September 17, representing a drop of THB 200 per tonne.
Meanwhile, the price of jasmine rice (67/68, 15% moisture, Ubon Ratchathani) remains unchanged at THB 15,500-16,000 per tonne.