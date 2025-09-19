Thailand's Rice Exports Surge in Australia, Exceeding Expectations

The Department of Foreign Trade (DTF) has announced a significant boost in the popularity of Thai rice in Australia, following a highly successful promotional campaign at a major food expo in Sydney.

The campaign, which was part of the Fine Food Australia 2025 trade show from 8-11 September, drew over 2,000 visitors to the Thai booth and highlighted Australia's strong demand for Thai rice.

The DFT's Director-General, Arada Fuangthong, stated that the department's mission was to promote Thai Hom Mali rice as a "world-class, high-quality product with a unique taste, softness, and aroma."

The campaign also aimed to raise awareness of the official Thai Hom Mali Rice certification mark. Visitors to the stand were educated on the quality and variety of Thai rice, with the slogan "Think Rice, Think Thailand" used to reinforce its premium image.

The event showcased a diverse range of Thai rice, including brown, white, glutinous, Riceberry, and RD43 rice—the latter two being popular with health-conscious consumers due to their medium-to-low glycaemic index.

The DFT noted an unexpectedly positive response from attendees from various countries, including Australia, China, South Korea, Fiji, and parts of Europe and ASEAN.

