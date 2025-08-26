Thailand Launches Push to Meet 7.5M-Tonne Rice Export Target

Thailand's Commerce Ministry is launching a new campaign to boost rice exports, aiming to ship 7.5 million tonnes by the end of 2025.

The initiative responds to a significant downturn in the first seven months of the year, with exports dropping by more than 25%.

According to Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, Thailand exported 4.3 million tonnes of rice from January to July, down from 5.74 million tonnes during the same period last year. Export values also fell sharply, from $3.9 billion to $2.7 billion.

The decline stems largely from increased global competition, particularly from India, which has resumed normal exports after temporary restrictions.

Falling demand from key markets including Indonesia and the Philippines, combined with a strong Thai baht, has also pressured the sector.

Despite the overall drop, Thailand has expanded into new markets, including China, the United States, South Africa, and parts of the Middle East and Europe.

Certain varieties—jasmine rice, parboiled rice, glutinous rice, and brown rice—have seen increased export volumes, while white rice and fragrant rice have struggled against fierce price competition from Vietnam, India, and Pakistan.

