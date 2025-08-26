Thailand Launches Push to Meet 7.5M-Tonne Rice Export Target

Thailand's Commerce Ministry is launching a new campaign to boost rice exports, aiming to ship 7.5 million tonnes by the end of 2025.
The initiative responds to a significant downturn in the first seven months of the year, with exports dropping by more than 25%.
According to Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, Thailand exported 4.3 million tonnes of rice from January to July, down from 5.74 million tonnes during the same period last year. Export values also fell sharply, from $3.9 billion to $2.7 billion.
The decline stems largely from increased global competition, particularly from India, which has resumed normal exports after temporary restrictions.
Falling demand from key markets including Indonesia and the Philippines, combined with a strong Thai baht, has also pressured the sector.
Despite the overall drop, Thailand has expanded into new markets, including China, the United States, South Africa, and parts of the Middle East and Europe.
Certain varieties—jasmine rice, parboiled rice, glutinous rice, and brown rice—have seen increased export volumes, while white rice and fragrant rice have struggled against fierce price competition from Vietnam, India, and Pakistan.
Arada acknowledged that a recent 19% reciprocal tariff imposed by the US on Thai rice poses challenges. However, she noted that Thai jasmine rice remains competitive against Vietnamese rice, which faces a 20% tariff.
With US exports already up 4.26% this year, she expressed confidence that Thailand will export around 800,000 tonnes to America, with two-thirds consisting of jasmine rice.
Over the next five months, the department will focus on promotional activities to meet its export target.
Plans include accelerating a government-to-government deal to sell the remaining 280,000 tonnes of rice to China and exploring new markets for white and parboiled rice in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
The department will also continue negotiating market expansion with Japan and host a delegation of Hong Kong rice importers—a key market for Thai jasmine rice—to build confidence in quality and standards.
Additional initiatives include promoting Thai rice at international trade fairs in Australia, China, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, as well as hosting "TRC roadshow" events to provide farmers with market trend information, helping align production with consumer demand.