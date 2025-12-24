Prawit withdraws as PPRP PM nominee citing health issues, party names Trinuch as top candidate

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has withdrawn as the party’s prime ministerial candidate due to health issues, with Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong, the party’s secretary-general, set to become the party’s No. 1 PM nominee.

The party’s second PM nominee will be Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala, a deputy party leader.

PPRP deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan said on Wednesday that the party’s executive committee meeting considered nominations for constituency and party-list MP candidates, as well as the party’s prime ministerial nominees. He said Prawit asked to step aside because of health concerns, but will remain party leader, dismissing speculation that he is retiring from politics.

Paiboon said the meeting also considered fielding constituency candidates in more than 200 constituencies. For the party-list slate, he said the executive committee has tasked the party leader with deciding the ranking order, and the party must wait for him to complete the list.

All rankings are expected to be disclosed on December 28, he said.