Ekniti unveils Economy 10 Plus plan to lift Thailand’s GDP above 3%

Ekniti said the government’s economic team has focused on reviving Thailand’s economy under instructions from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, unveiling a four-year “Economy 10 Plus” agenda aimed at lifting growth to at least 3%.
Speaking at a Bhumjaithai Party policy announcement on Tuesday (December 24, 2025), he likened the economy to a car stuck in mud, saying growth slowed from 3.2% to 1.2% around the transition into the third quarter and could have dropped to 0.3% without support measures.
He said the administration launched a “Quick Big Win” strategy during its first 73 days, including Let’s Go Halves Plus co-payment scheme, the Travel Well, Get a Refund travel tax incentive, front-loaded budget disbursement, and a debt-relief measure designed to help SMEs resume operations.
The steps, he said, helped the economy regain momentum, with fourth-quarter growth expected to reach at least 1%, which he described as “1% Plus”.
Ekniti also pointed to improved confidence among global credit rating agencies, saying Moody’s maintained Thailand’s credit standing and stable outlook.
For the next four years, Ekniti said the “Economy 10 Plus” plan would be split into 5 Plus for inclusion and 5 Plus for quality.
The inclusion pillar would focus on grassroots earners through welfare card reform, lower electricity costs capped at THB3 per unit for small users consuming up to 200 units, and incentives for saving through Plus savings bonds and a tax-deductible TISA (Thailand Individual Savings Account) personal savings scheme.
Additional proposals include programmes for older workers, double tax deductions for eligible secondary-city tourism spending, a “free education with jobs” policy and a Skill Bridge platform, and expanded low-interest financing for SMEs via a new credit guarantee mechanism and procurement advantages.
The quality pillar would target investment, technology and competitiveness, including raising investment to 30% of GDP within four years, prioritising industries such as EVs, AI and wellness, and using the Thailand Future Fund to finance infrastructure without increasing public debt.
He also outlined plans for a greener economy through solar power and a carbon credit market, wider AI deployment to boost household incomes, trade-led diplomacy, and regulatory reform under a Thailand Fast Track scheme aimed at advancing investment-ready projects worth 470 billion baht in coordination with the Board of Investment.
“The Thai economy is like an old car that keeps hitting red lights because of outdated regulations,” Ekniti said, adding that reforms, targeted investment and workforce upskilling, including the use of AI, would help Thailand achieve stronger, more sustainable growth.