Ekniti unveils Economy 10 Plus plan to lift Thailand’s GDP above 3%

Ekniti said the government’s economic team has focused on reviving Thailand’s economy under instructions from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, unveiling a four-year “Economy 10 Plus” agenda aimed at lifting growth to at least 3%.

Speaking at a Bhumjaithai Party policy announcement on Tuesday (December 24, 2025), he likened the economy to a car stuck in mud, saying growth slowed from 3.2% to 1.2% around the transition into the third quarter and could have dropped to 0.3% without support measures.

He said the administration launched a “Quick Big Win” strategy during its first 73 days, including Let’s Go Halves Plus co-payment scheme, the Travel Well, Get a Refund travel tax incentive, front-loaded budget disbursement, and a debt-relief measure designed to help SMEs resume operations.

The steps, he said, helped the economy regain momentum, with fourth-quarter growth expected to reach at least 1%, which he described as “1% Plus”.