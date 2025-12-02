UTCC estimates southern flood damages at 40bn baht, 0.22% of GDP

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) on Tuesday unveiled its estimate of the damage caused by floods in ten southern provinces, pegging it at around 40 billion baht, or approximately 0.22% of the GDP.

The UTCC also revealed the results of a survey on damaged businesses in the southern provinces, which showed that business owners preferred cash aid over the government’s offer of soft loans.

Wichian Kaeosombat, assistant director of the UTCC's Centre for Business and Economic Forecasting, said the study found that about 2.19 million people from 789,695 families in the ten southern provinces were affected by the floods.