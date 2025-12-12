Business Sector Urges Swift Election After Snap Polls, Cites Need for Fully Empowered Government

Thai Chamber of Commerce calls for accelerated voting to tackle urgent economic laws, international trade talks, and geopolitical instability.
The Thai Chamber of Commerce has expressed its understanding of the political necessity behind the dissolution of Parliament but is now urgently demanding a swift election to restore full governmental authority.
Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, stated on Friday that the business sector accepts the Prime Minister's decision, which was made amidst high volatility in domestic and global economies, geopolitical conflicts, border disputes, and systemic risks impacting national stability.
The Chamber views the move as compliant with democratic and constitutional principles.
The Chamber is now calling for the election to be held quickly, within the legally mandated timeframe, to ensure a new government with full authority can be formed as soon as possible.
This urgency is driven by a backlog of critical economic issues that cannot be effectively addressed by a caretaker administration.
These include:
The Chamber stressed that all these items are vital for maintaining and enhancing Thailand’s international competitiveness.
Regarding the interim period, the Thai Chamber of Commerce confirmed its belief that the caretaker government retains the legal power to execute policies and measures already approved by Cabinet resolutions.
This includes continuing essential functions such as implementing economic stimulus, providing relief and aid to citizens and businesses in the flood-affected Southern region, and managing the ongoing border situation.
The Chamber urged the caretaker administration to proceed with these actions without interruption, while respecting their regulatory limitations.
The Chamber expressed confidence that the interim government, civil service, and private sector, including the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), can collaboratively sustain the national economy until a new government is established.
Ultimately, the business community cautioned against allowing the dissolution to cause the country's economic momentum to stall.
The Chamber appealed to all parties to work together to build an atmosphere of confidence, ensuring a stable path forward and the swift formation of a new government to restore domestic and international economic trust.