Business Sector Urges Swift Election After Snap Polls, Cites Need for Fully Empowered Government

Thai Chamber of Commerce calls for accelerated voting to tackle urgent economic laws, international trade talks, and geopolitical instability.



The Thai Chamber of Commerce has expressed its understanding of the political necessity behind the dissolution of Parliament but is now urgently demanding a swift election to restore full governmental authority.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, stated on Friday that the business sector accepts the Prime Minister's decision, which was made amidst high volatility in domestic and global economies, geopolitical conflicts, border disputes, and systemic risks impacting national stability.

The Chamber views the move as compliant with democratic and constitutional principles.

The Chamber is now calling for the election to be held quickly, within the legally mandated timeframe, to ensure a new government with full authority can be formed as soon as possible.

This urgency is driven by a backlog of critical economic issues that cannot be effectively addressed by a caretaker administration.

These include:

The need to pass crucial national legislation.

Pending international trade frameworks, such as tax negotiations with the United States.

The critical advancement of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with partners like the Thai-EU bloc.

The Chamber stressed that all these items are vital for maintaining and enhancing Thailand’s international competitiveness.

